AIkido Pharma Inc. Announces Publication of Favorable Peer Reviewed Study of Newly Licensed Antiviral Compounds

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced the publication of positive results from a study of antiviral activity of FDA approved drugs in a peer-reviewed article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). The publication reports studies on newly discovered antiviral compounds that were developed using a computer modeling approach. The lead compounds were found to have broad-spectrum antiviral activity, inhibiting influenza virus, Ebola, Marburg, MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Mr. Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido stated, "The results of this peer reviewed study provide encouraging data for Company's newly licensed compounds. I am particularly excited with the data that demonstrates inhibition of SARS-CoV2 by the lead compounds. This represents yet another solid validation of University of Maryland, Baltimore's (UMB) antiviral platform, to which we are the exclusive licensee. In addition, this article provides a significant amount of substantive information about the technology we have licensed from UMB. I encourage our shareholders who want more information about the technology to review the article."

The full article is available at https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/11/11/2012939117

The Company previously executed a Master License Agreement with UMB for specific antiviral compounds discovered by UMB that seek to inhibit replication of multiple viruses, including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV2, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus. The technology is covered by two patent applications already on file with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The Company previously executed a Sponsored Research Agreement with UMB to support the development of the technology.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). In addition, we are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

