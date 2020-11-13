Campbell Soup Company Reveals More Than a Third of First Time Hosts are Nervous to Cook for the Holidays, with 66% Worried about an Epic Cooking Fail

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday plans look different for many Americans this year, with reduced travel – only 6% plan to fly – and gatherings limited to close circles of people. According to a 2020 Thanksgiving survey by Campbell Soup Company, there will be an influx of first-time hosts and nervous cooks this Thanksgiving due to smaller, more intimate holiday get-togethers.

Notable findings from the survey include:

Small but mighty . Compared to a typical year, more than half of consumers will celebrate Thanksgiving with fewer people.

. Compared to a typical year, more than half of consumers will celebrate Thanksgiving with fewer people. Home sweet home. Nearly two thirds (65%) of consumers will celebrate Thanksgiving in the comfort of their own home.

Nearly two thirds (65%) of consumers will celebrate Thanksgiving in the comfort of their own home. Rookie host with the most. More than 1 in 5 (22%) will be first time Thanksgiving hosts.

More than 1 in 5 (22%) will be first time Thanksgiving hosts. Sides are the stars. More than three quarters (77%) of consumers said mashed potatoes are one of their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.

More than three quarters (77%) of consumers said mashed potatoes are one of their favorite Thanksgiving side dishes. No-Fail "GBC." 41% of first-time hosts rated Green Bean Casserole as top "no fail" holiday dishes.

With so many first-time Thanksgiving hosts, many are nervous they may experience a mishap with their beloved traditional dishes. Manhattanites in particular are feeling the pressure, with numerous transplants not returning home for the holidays this year. Over 1 in 3 Manhattanites (35%) will be first-time hosts, with 67% saying they will celebrate with fewer people than usual and 66% of survey respondents dreading the possibility of an epic cooking fail.

Enter Campbell's Dinner Insurance – a holiday side dish solution hub where first-time hosts can find easy, no-fail holiday recipes. And, if your dish still doesn't go as planned on Thanksgiving, Campbell's has you covered. In partnership with Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery delivery, all Manhattan residents will receive the opportunity to insure their Campbell's side dish ingredient purchases. In this Dinner Insurance pilot program, Instacart cooks can submit a claim to receive a gourmet replacement side dish with same-day delivery on Thanksgiving.

"We know Thanksgiving will look and feel differently this year – with so many first timers assuming the responsibility of cooking their favorite holiday meals for a smaller gathering," says Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Meals and Beverages, Campbell Soup Company. "We also know that while we look forward to that centerpiece turkey, our mouths water when anticipating the classic side dishes of the Thanksgiving table. Our goal with Dinner Insurance is to remind everyone that even in the toughest of times, Campbell's is here to make holidays easier and more delicious with our no-fail classic side recipes."

In addition to no-fail recipes, consumers are looking to make this year as stress-free as possible. 80% of consumers use online grocery shopping services and nearly a quarter plan to use them more than last year for Thanksgiving shopping in 2020. The brand's partnership with Instacart provides access to millions of consumers who are actively shopping for Thanksgiving.

"Dinner Insurance is a 'first to market' program in many ways," says Seth Dallaire, Chief Revenue Officer, Instacart. "This partnership has allowed us to pilot new consumer marketing and co-branded tactics that will truly drive sales and awareness. We are thrilled to join Campbell's on a unique program that not only unlocks added value and engagement for their growing customer base, but truly helps those during an unprecedented holiday."

No-fail side dishes offered through Dinner Insurance include Campbell's Green Bean Casserole, Pepperidge Farm Savory Stuffing, Swanson Double Stock Mashed Potatoes and Pepperidge Farm Baked Brie.

For classic, no-fail Thanksgiving recipes and to learn more about the Manhattan Dinner Insurance pilot program, visit Campbells.com/DinnerInsurance.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE: CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in online grocery delivery. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 500 beloved national, regional and local retailers to deliver from nearly 40,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

