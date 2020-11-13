  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TD Holdings, Inc. achieves third quarter profit by new business segment

November 13, 2020 | About: NAS:GLG -5.38%

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13th, November 2020, TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) released its financial report for the third quarter of 2020. In a single quarter, it achieved operating income of $7.21 million and net profit of $1.18 million. Compared with the same period in the third quarter of 2019, its operating income and net profit have increased by 1,077.48% and 1,103.69% respectively, which indicates a rapid growth of the performance of each quarter in 2020.

The new business of commodity trading and supply chain services has brought huge space for the company to further develop. Especially after the completion of the acquisition of Shenzhen Qianhai Baiyu Supply Chain Co., Ltd. on October 26, 2020, the company has determined to draw a new picture for the business of bulk commodity and supply chain management.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-holdings-inc-achieves-third-quarter-profit-by-new-business-segment-301172646.html

SOURCE TD Holdings, Inc.


