PR Newswire
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2020
SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13th, November 2020, TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) released its financial report for the third quarter of 2020. In a single quarter, it achieved operating income of $7.21 million and net profit of $1.18 million. Compared with the same period in the third quarter of 2019, its operating income and net profit have increased by 1,077.48% and 1,103.69% respectively, which indicates a rapid growth of the performance of each quarter in 2020.
The new business of commodity trading and supply chain services has brought huge space for the company to further develop. Especially after the completion of the acquisition of Shenzhen Qianhai Baiyu Supply Chain Co., Ltd. on October 26, 2020, the company has determined to draw a new picture for the business of bulk commodity and supply chain management.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NAS:GLG. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:GLG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:GLG
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:GLG
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/td-holdings-inc-achieves-third-quarter-profit-by-new-business-segment-301172646.html
SOURCE TD Holdings, Inc.