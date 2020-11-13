ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against MultiPlan Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm - MPLN

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) resulting from allegations that MultiPlan may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 11, 2020, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled "MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab[.]" The Muddy Waters report described a series of issues involving MultiPlan including that "MPLN is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare ('UHC'). UHC has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest."

On this news, MultiPlan's stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 28%, over the next two trading days to close at $6.27 per share on November 12, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of MultiPlan shareholders. If you purchased securities of MultiPlan please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1983.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

