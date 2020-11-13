  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Inphi Corp (IPHI) President & CEO Ford Tamer Sold $3.1 million of Shares

November 13, 2020 | About: IPHI +1.85%

President & CEO of Inphi Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ford Tamer (insider trades) sold 21,341 shares of IPHI on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $147.05 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Inphi Corp is engaged in designing, development and sale of high-speed analog connectivity components that operate to maintain, amplify and improve signal integrity in a wide variety of applications. Inphi Corp has a market cap of $7.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.88 with and P/S ratio of 12.07. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inphi Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Ford Tamer sold 21,341 shares of IPHI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $147.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.
  • President & CEO Ford Tamer sold 50,000 shares of IPHI stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $150.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.86% since.
  • President & CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of IPHI stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $144.54. The price of the stock has increased by 3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IPHI, click here

.

