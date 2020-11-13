PRIMECAP Management Buys BeiGene, BioNTech SE, XPeng Inc, Sells Qiagen NV, Nokia Oyj, T-Mobile US Inc

Investment company PRIMECAP Management (Current Portfolio) buys BeiGene, BioNTech SE, XPeng Inc, FibroGen Inc, Unity Software Inc, sells Qiagen NV, Nokia Oyj, T-Mobile US Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, ForeScout Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRIMECAP Management. As of 2020Q3, PRIMECAP Management owns 311 stocks with a total value of $121.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XPEV, U, LYV, MDB, SWAV, VG, AMBA, ADNT, GH, NFE, NCNO,

BGNE, BIDU, FDX, BNTX, FGEN, FB, INTC, AMZN, IQV, BMRN, CSX, ZNTL, LYFT, ADI, WDC, ZBH, LASR, WVE, SNAP, GAN, UBER, MSGE, ARE, DLTR, GD, LIVN, NWL, EPR, GKOS, NGVT, OKTA, CMCSA, CIEN, DOW, CCJ, ADPT, HCAT, CVGW, AZO, MATX, RPD, LIN, TWOU, BURL, RNG, AMH, LHX, LPLA, ULTA, OSIS, PLT, UNH, SYK, SLB, SAFM, Reduced Positions: ADBE, MSFT, QCOM, TSLA, LLY, GOOG, SGEN, NVDA, TXN, GOOGL, AMGN, SPLK, AZN, ABMD, SNE, JPM, BABA, KLAC, NOK, TMUS, ASML, KMX, MU, NVS, LUV, WHR, BSX, CAT, TMO, HPE, BMY, ETFC, FLEX, LB, MKTX, UAL, PODD, CHGG, AAL, ATVI, ALKS, GLW, CREE, ERIC, INTU, MMC, NTAP, PKI, PXD, RTX, DAL, DFS, KEYS, OTIS, ABT, A, ALK, AAPL, AMAT, BAC, CVS, CME, CSCO, C, DSGX, EOG, EXAS, HPQ, ILMN, J, JBLU, MDT, MRK, NKTR, ODFL, PGR, RJF, BB, RCL, SSYS, TJX, TER, TRMB, OLED, DIS, WFC, PRO, VMW, V, HUBS, PYPL, ELAN, PINS, ALC, CARR, ARNA, ACLS, CCL, CERS, CRL, DXC, DE, EA, ENTG, FARO, FORM, ROCK, GIL, HA, IMAX, IMGN, JBL, LGF.B, MGM, MAR, MAT, MNTA, NNBR, NBL, NSC, NTRS, NUVA, NUAN, OSUR, ROK, SNY, SWN, AAXN, TXT, RIG, TUESQ, TSN, UPS, VFC, EBAY, ALGT, ARAY, SCOR, PM, CFX, DMRC, FLDM, MXL, SREV, SAVE, ANGI, CPRI, PNR, NCLH, MBII, XNCR, HLT, MTLS, PFNX, TPCO, BOOT, QSR, AXGT, PEN, LGF.A, ALTR, NVT, PS, BJ, ARLO, TPTX, CTVA, CRWD, CRNC, ZI,

