PRIMECAP Management Buys BeiGene, BioNTech SE, XPeng Inc, Sells Qiagen NV, Nokia Oyj, T-Mobile US Inc

Investment company PRIMECAP Management (Current Portfolio) buys BeiGene, BioNTech SE, XPeng Inc, FibroGen Inc, Unity Software Inc, sells Qiagen NV, Nokia Oyj, T-Mobile US Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, ForeScout Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PRIMECAP Management. As of 2020Q3, PRIMECAP Management owns 311 stocks with a total value of $121.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XPEV, U, LYV, MDB, SWAV, VG, AMBA, ADNT, GH, NFE, NCNO,
- Added Positions: BGNE, BIDU, FDX, BNTX, FGEN, FB, INTC, AMZN, IQV, BMRN, CSX, ZNTL, LYFT, ADI, WDC, ZBH, LASR, WVE, SNAP, GAN, UBER, MSGE, ARE, DLTR, GD, LIVN, NWL, EPR, GKOS, NGVT, OKTA, CMCSA, CIEN, DOW, CCJ, ADPT, HCAT, CVGW, AZO, MATX, RPD, LIN, TWOU, BURL, RNG, AMH, LHX, LPLA, ULTA, OSIS, PLT, UNH, SYK, SLB, SAFM,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, MSFT, QCOM, TSLA, LLY, GOOG, SGEN, NVDA, TXN, GOOGL, AMGN, SPLK, AZN, ABMD, SNE, JPM, BABA, KLAC, NOK, TMUS, ASML, KMX, MU, NVS, LUV, WHR, BSX, CAT, TMO, HPE, BMY, ETFC, FLEX, LB, MKTX, UAL, PODD, CHGG, AAL, ATVI, ALKS, GLW, CREE, ERIC, INTU, MMC, NTAP, PKI, PXD, RTX, DAL, DFS, KEYS, OTIS, ABT, A, ALK, AAPL, AMAT, BAC, CVS, CME, CSCO, C, DSGX, EOG, EXAS, HPQ, ILMN, J, JBLU, MDT, MRK, NKTR, ODFL, PGR, RJF, BB, RCL, SSYS, TJX, TER, TRMB, OLED, DIS, WFC, PRO, VMW, V, HUBS, PYPL, ELAN, PINS, ALC, CARR, ARNA, ACLS, CCL, CERS, CRL, DXC, DE, EA, ENTG, FARO, FORM, ROCK, GIL, HA, IMAX, IMGN, JBL, LGF.B, MGM, MAR, MAT, MNTA, NNBR, NBL, NSC, NTRS, NUVA, NUAN, OSUR, ROK, SNY, SWN, AAXN, TXT, RIG, TUESQ, TSN, UPS, VFC, EBAY, ALGT, ARAY, SCOR, PM, CFX, DMRC, FLDM, MXL, SREV, SAVE, ANGI, CPRI, PNR, NCLH, MBII, XNCR, HLT, MTLS, PFNX, TPCO, BOOT, QSR, AXGT, PEN, LGF.A, ALTR, NVT, PS, BJ, ARLO, TPTX, CTVA, CRWD, CRNC, ZI,
- Sold Out: QGEN, FSCT, IFNNY, LOW, SPPI, MFGP,
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 37,975,324 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 9,479,580 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,879,289 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.48%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 15,696,704 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 17,407,082 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $19.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,278,700 shares as of . New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $115.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 754,280 shares as of . New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86. The stock is now traded at around $248.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 158,800 shares as of . New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.04 and $59.97, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 663,715 shares as of . New Purchase: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.79 and $75.8, with an estimated average price of $56.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 334,987 shares as of . New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
PRIMECAP Management initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 928,100 shares as of . Added: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 92.02%. The purchase prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52. The stock is now traded at around $281.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,372,287 shares as of . Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 48.79%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $104.17, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $105.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,125,598 shares as of . Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,305,800 shares as of . Added: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in FibroGen Inc by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $40.47 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $42.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,084,033 shares as of . Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 369.62%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $173.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 282,734 shares as of . Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
PRIMECAP Management added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.75. The stock is now traded at around $37.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,734,865 shares as of . Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79. Sold Out: ForeScout Technologies Inc (FSCT)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in ForeScout Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $29, with an estimated average price of $27.42. Sold Out: Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Infineon Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $23.08 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $26.45. Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. Sold Out: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $2.99 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $3.8. Sold Out: Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP)
PRIMECAP Management sold out a holding in Micro Focus International PLC. The sale prices were between $3.22 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $4.02. Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 24.34%. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. PRIMECAP Management still held 2,199,506 shares as of . Reduced: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 63.39%. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. PRIMECAP Management still held 10,170,233 shares as of . Reduced: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 22.71%. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. PRIMECAP Management still held 1,163,868 shares as of . Reduced: Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)
PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Tribune Publishing Co by 57.21%. The sale prices were between $8.88 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 201,525 shares as of . Reduced: Faro Technologies Inc (FARO)
PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Faro Technologies Inc by 22.82%. The sale prices were between $49.45 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $57.26. The stock is now traded at around $63.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 75,400 shares as of . Reduced: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)
PRIMECAP Management reduced to a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc by 27.35%. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $24.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. PRIMECAP Management still held 85,000 shares as of .
