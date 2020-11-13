  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, Mondelez International Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: PG +1.2% BOND +0.18% MDLZ +0.05% EES +1.95% WTRG -0.11%

Investment company Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, Mondelez International Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Essential Utilities Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kelman-lazarov%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX) - 889,529 shares, 16.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 254,172 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  3. GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSIE) - 741,388 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  4. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT) - 372,900 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  5. GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC) - 275,662 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $143.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,623 shares as of .

Sold Out: PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.

Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (EES)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.78 and $32.02, with an estimated average price of $30.08.

Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.. Also check out:

