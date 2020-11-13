Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, Mondelez International Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Investment company Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, Mondelez International Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Essential Utilities Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. owns 68 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: PG, JNJ, SHY,

PG, JNJ, SHY, Reduced Positions: FNDX, SCHG, MOAT, GSLC, BRK.B, MA, GEM, SCHF, IJH, VTV, NFLX, MKC, GOOGL, VUG, SPY, MAA, SCHV, MDY, FDX, MUNI, IWB, FNDA, IYY, GIM, YUM, DIS, PFE, NSC, ATO, AMT, T, HD, SCHZ, SPTM, AMZN,

FNDX, SCHG, MOAT, GSLC, BRK.B, MA, GEM, SCHF, IJH, VTV, NFLX, MKC, GOOGL, VUG, SPY, MAA, SCHV, MDY, FDX, MUNI, IWB, FNDA, IYY, GIM, YUM, DIS, PFE, NSC, ATO, AMT, T, HD, SCHZ, SPTM, AMZN, Sold Out: BOND, MDLZ, EES, WTRG,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX) - 889,529 shares, 16.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 254,172 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSIE) - 741,388 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT) - 372,900 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC) - 275,662 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $143.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,623 shares as of .

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.78 and $32.02, with an estimated average price of $30.08.

Kelman-Lazarov, Inc. sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94.