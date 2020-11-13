  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kdi Capital Partners Llc Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: IQV +3.81% JPM +0.8% KEYS +1.54%

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Kdi Capital Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Keysight Technologies Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kdi Capital Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Kdi Capital Partners Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of KDI CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,137 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28%
  2. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,856 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.93%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 31,731 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
  4. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 66,987 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.35%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,282 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.89%
New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $115.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 74,084 shares as of .

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $173.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 66,987 shares as of .

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 94,717 shares as of .



