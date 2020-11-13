Kdi Capital Partners Llc Buys Keysight Technologies Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Kdi Capital Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Keysight Technologies Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kdi Capital Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Kdi Capital Partners Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KEYS,

KEYS, Added Positions: IQV, JPM,

IQV, JPM, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AMZN, ADBE, BABA, GOOG, V, NOC, MA, HD, ABT, IVV, FB, MRK, MDLZ, MCHP, DG, TMO, BDX, UNH, DHR, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IJR,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,137 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 23,856 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.93% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 31,731 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 66,987 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,282 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.89%

Kdi Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $115.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 74,084 shares as of .

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $169.75, with an estimated average price of $156.54. The stock is now traded at around $173.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 66,987 shares as of .

Kdi Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 94,717 shares as of .