Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc Buys Mondelez International Inc, CME Group Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Mondelez International Inc, CME Group Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Ross Stores Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc. As of 2020Q3, Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $387 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,078 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.96% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 166,323 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.37% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 233,744 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.8% Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 138,387 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 54,576 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.89%

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $164.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 23,717 shares as of .

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 90,511 shares as of .

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $106.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 29,443 shares as of .

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $259.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 8,025 shares as of .

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 41.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 269,326 shares as of .

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $193.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,885 shares as of .

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 121.16%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,933 shares as of .

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78.

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in Total SE. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Foyston, Gordon, & Payne Inc sold out a holding in Copa Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $40.78 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $50.56.