Enlightenment Research, LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Nike Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Enlightenment Research, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Nike Inc, GSX Techedu Inc, Visa Inc, sells Apple Inc, Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enlightenment Research, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Enlightenment Research, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $34 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIS, NKE, GSX, V, FB, FDX, WDAY, SE, STZ, LRCX, PDD, HLT, JPM, VIAC, W, COST, MRNA, VAR, BA, LUV, WMB, ATVI, UPS, MAR, ISRG, CSX, LIN, CRM, FISV, CMCSA, PLUG, KR, FIS, ULTA, SPCE, AMAT, EBAY, MMC, TCOM, NSC, NKLA, QRVO, MTCH, AVGO, SPOT, WM, NXPI, BRK.B, FDS, INO, PEIX, ABEV, VXRT,

DIS, NKE, GSX, V, FB, FDX, WDAY, SE, STZ, LRCX, PDD, HLT, JPM, VIAC, W, COST, MRNA, VAR, BA, LUV, WMB, ATVI, UPS, MAR, ISRG, CSX, LIN, CRM, FISV, CMCSA, PLUG, KR, FIS, ULTA, SPCE, AMAT, EBAY, MMC, TCOM, NSC, NKLA, QRVO, MTCH, AVGO, SPOT, WM, NXPI, BRK.B, FDS, INO, PEIX, ABEV, VXRT, Added Positions: AMD, QCOM, SIRI, SBUX, NOK,

AMD, QCOM, SIRI, SBUX, NOK, Reduced Positions: BABA, NVDA, GOOG, ZM, SQ, TWTR, PG, UNP, CRWD,

BABA, NVDA, GOOG, ZM, SQ, TWTR, PG, UNP, CRWD, Sold Out: AAPL, SHOP, GOOGL, MU, DXCM, JNJ, XLNX, MS, DDOG, ECL, WFC, PYPL, RTX, KO, CVX, NFLX, TJX, CME, SNAP, LHX, LMT, PINS, DLR, D, ACN, TMUS, ADBE, AMT, KHC, NVS, LULU, AON, NET, DUK, ICE, CERN, PM, XOM, CHWY, TRV, BURL, SRE, MRK, ARE, UBER, DBX, CZR, YUMC, KEYS, TGT, COF, MCD, MKTX, HON, EXC, PCG, AMCR, ERIC, RRC, AR, SWN,

For the details of Enlightenment Research, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enlightenment+research%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 48,300 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.29% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 4,490 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.16% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 11,300 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Nike Inc (NKE) - 11,000 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. New Position GSX Techedu Inc (GSX) - 14,900 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $137.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $209.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 4,195 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $272.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 158.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 48,300 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 108.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc by 321.97%. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 55,700 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 73.56%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,901 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 144.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,400 shares as of .

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45.

Enlightenment Research, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.