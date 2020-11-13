Muhlenkamp & Co Inc Buys Kirby Corp, MasTec Inc, Rush Enterprises Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Golar LNG Partners LP

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Muhlenkamp & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kirby Corp, MasTec Inc, Rush Enterprises Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Golar LNG Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KEX, RUSHB,

KEX, RUSHB, Added Positions: MTZ, CTSH, NMIH, ADS, BIIB, WAB, CCJ, GILD,

MTZ, CTSH, NMIH, ADS, BIIB, WAB, CCJ, GILD, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, GMLP,