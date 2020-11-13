Muhlenkamp & Co Inc Buys Kirby Corp, MasTec Inc, Rush Enterprises Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Golar LNG Partners LP

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Muhlenkamp & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Kirby Corp, MasTec Inc, Rush Enterprises Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Golar LNG Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KEX, RUSHB,
- Added Positions: MTZ, CTSH, NMIH, ADS, BIIB, WAB, CCJ, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, GMLP,
- Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) - 118,222 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 69,654 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Dow Inc (DOW) - 225,114 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- McKesson Corp (MCK) - 70,851 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 95,377 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 86,495 shares as of . New Purchase: Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHB)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc initiated holding in Rush Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $29.53, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of . Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 80.26%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $43.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 166,476 shares as of . Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $77.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,006 shares as of . Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.13%. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.14%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 44,445 shares as of . Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 49.46%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.77%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 79,051 shares as of . Reduced: Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)
Muhlenkamp & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Golar LNG Partners LP by 82.53%. The sale prices were between $2.03 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc still held 44,960 shares as of .
