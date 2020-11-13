Ariel Investment, LLC Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, BOK Financial Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, KKR Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Investment company Ariel Investment, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, BOK Financial Corp, Mohawk Industries Inc, The Brink's Co, sells ViacomCBS Inc, KKR Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ariel Investment, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FLIR, PSTH, CRAI, OSS,

FLIR, PSTH, CRAI, OSS, Added Positions: GILD, MSGE, BOKF, MHK, BCO, GS, NVST, FAF, CLB, BIDU, NTAP, OSW, BAP, EQC, PM, SCHW, JLL, IPG, MSGN, DOX, ATGE, MDP, TGNA, AFL, WBA, SNA, IWN, KMT, LAZ, SRCL, BSAC, MTN, TISI, PCYO, CAH, VEA, ZAGG, BRC, BK, KIN, APA, KFY, SYNC, CHKP, ENZ, SFE, WU, GSIT, TRC, STRT, CRWS, ALOT, RFIL, RNWK, MIDD, PICO, HNGR, PCTI, ORBC, ORCL, NVO, MOV,

GILD, MSGE, BOKF, MHK, BCO, GS, NVST, FAF, CLB, BIDU, NTAP, OSW, BAP, EQC, PM, SCHW, JLL, IPG, MSGN, DOX, ATGE, MDP, TGNA, AFL, WBA, SNA, IWN, KMT, LAZ, SRCL, BSAC, MTN, TISI, PCYO, CAH, VEA, ZAGG, BRC, BK, KIN, APA, KFY, SYNC, CHKP, ENZ, SFE, WU, GSIT, TRC, STRT, CRWS, ALOT, RFIL, RNWK, MIDD, PICO, HNGR, PCTI, ORBC, ORCL, NVO, MOV, Reduced Positions: VIAC, KKR, CRL, ZBRA, SWK, MSFT, SSD, GNRC, LH, BWA, PGR, BRK.B, VZ, SJM, KMX, GSK, CBRE, MAS, CHL, NOK, FL, JNJ, KEYS, MAT, LFUS, WLTW, BIO, GRBK, NTRS, NOV, PRCP, OMC, BMY, KN, VOD, ACTG, CCL, TPR, GAIA, USB, TAP, LAKE, HLI, MOS, CNTY, LMT, CSCO, IDCC, ICE,

VIAC, KKR, CRL, ZBRA, SWK, MSFT, SSD, GNRC, LH, BWA, PGR, BRK.B, VZ, SJM, KMX, GSK, CBRE, MAS, CHL, NOK, FL, JNJ, KEYS, MAT, LFUS, WLTW, BIO, GRBK, NTRS, NOV, PRCP, OMC, BMY, KN, VOD, ACTG, CCL, TPR, GAIA, USB, TAP, LAKE, HLI, MOS, CNTY, LMT, CSCO, IDCC, ICE, Sold Out: ACIA, EOG, IBKR, RST, DFS, QCOM, XOM, JCAP, GLAE,