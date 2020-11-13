Ariel Investment, LLC Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, BOK Financial Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, KKR Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Investment company Ariel Investment, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, BOK Financial Corp, Mohawk Industries Inc, The Brink's Co, sells ViacomCBS Inc, KKR Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ariel Investment, LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FLIR, PSTH, CRAI, OSS,
- Added Positions: GILD, MSGE, BOKF, MHK, BCO, GS, NVST, FAF, CLB, BIDU, NTAP, OSW, BAP, EQC, PM, SCHW, JLL, IPG, MSGN, DOX, ATGE, MDP, TGNA, AFL, WBA, SNA, IWN, KMT, LAZ, SRCL, BSAC, MTN, TISI, PCYO, CAH, VEA, ZAGG, BRC, BK, KIN, APA, KFY, SYNC, CHKP, ENZ, SFE, WU, GSIT, TRC, STRT, CRWS, ALOT, RFIL, RNWK, MIDD, PICO, HNGR, PCTI, ORBC, ORCL, NVO, MOV,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, KKR, CRL, ZBRA, SWK, MSFT, SSD, GNRC, LH, BWA, PGR, BRK.B, VZ, SJM, KMX, GSK, CBRE, MAS, CHL, NOK, FL, JNJ, KEYS, MAT, LFUS, WLTW, BIO, GRBK, NTRS, NOV, PRCP, OMC, BMY, KN, VOD, ACTG, CCL, TPR, GAIA, USB, TAP, LAKE, HLI, MOS, CNTY, LMT, CSCO, IDCC, ICE,
- Sold Out: ACIA, EOG, IBKR, RST, DFS, QCOM, XOM, JCAP, GLAE,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+rogers/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of John Rogers
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,848,886 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 4,567,625 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,575,309 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 17,214,626 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Stericycle Inc (SRCL) - 2,957,272 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 632,002 shares as of . New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 86,219 shares as of . New Purchase: CRA International Inc (CRAI)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in CRA International Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $41.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,816 shares as of . New Purchase: One Stop Systems Inc (OSS)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in One Stop Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.93 and $2.96, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 71,260 shares as of . Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,603,713 shares as of . Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $63.89 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $79.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,597,626 shares as of . Added: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in BOK Financial Corp by 44.42%. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $62.15, with an estimated average price of $55.02. The stock is now traded at around $67.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,190,988 shares as of . Added: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 41.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1. The stock is now traded at around $123.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,128,058 shares as of . Added: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 82.66%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $54.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,306,519 shares as of . Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 60.37%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $220.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 290,545 shares as of . Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $66.82 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $67.81. Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.25 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.8. Sold Out: Rosetta Stone Inc (RST)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $15.67 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.82. Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 32.72%. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 4,073,054 shares as of . Reduced: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 23.4%. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 3,564,315 shares as of . Reduced: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 21.5%. The sale prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $239.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 490,342 shares as of . Reduced: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 26.76%. The sale prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82. The stock is now traded at around $344.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 234,172 shares as of . Reduced: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 27.07%. The sale prices were between $135.61 and $166.25, with an estimated average price of $155.49. The stock is now traded at around $181.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 408,949 shares as of . Reduced: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 24.95%. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $216.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 232,082 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of John Rogers. Also check out:
1. John Rogers's Undervalued Stocks
2. John Rogers's Top Growth Companies, and
3. John Rogers's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that John Rogers keeps buying