Joho Capital Buys Global Payments Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc

Investment company Joho Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Livent Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joho Capital. As of 2020Q3, Joho Capital owns 10 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EEFT, PG, SNOW,
- Added Positions: GPN, CDAY, LTHM,
- Reduced Positions: FND, BABA,
- Sold Out: FEDU,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robert+karr/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Robert Karr
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 742,471 shares, 44.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 738,000 shares, 31.38% of the total portfolio.
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 255,960 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 574.29%
- Livent Corp (LTHM) - 2,955,475 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.04%
- Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) - 285,214 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
Joho Capital initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $121.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 285,214 shares as of . New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Joho Capital initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $143.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,550 shares as of . New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Joho Capital initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $232.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,824 shares as of . Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Joho Capital added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 574.29%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $188.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 255,960 shares as of . Added: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Joho Capital added to a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc by 646.12%. The purchase prices were between $69.25 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.23. The stock is now traded at around $95.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 190,537 shares as of . Added: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Joho Capital added to a holding in Livent Corp by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.93 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 2,955,475 shares as of . Sold Out: Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc (FEDU)
Joho Capital sold out a holding in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $0.65 and $1.35, with an estimated average price of $1.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Robert Karr. Also check out:
1. Robert Karr's Undervalued Stocks
2. Robert Karr's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Robert Karr's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Robert Karr keeps buying