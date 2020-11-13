Joho Capital Buys Global Payments Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc

Investment company Joho Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Livent Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joho Capital. As of 2020Q3, Joho Capital owns 10 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEFT, PG, SNOW,

EEFT, PG, SNOW, Added Positions: GPN, CDAY, LTHM,

GPN, CDAY, LTHM, Reduced Positions: FND, BABA,

FND, BABA, Sold Out: FEDU,