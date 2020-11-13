Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Kellogg W K Foundation Trust (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust. As of 2020Q3, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owns 4 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY,

SPY, Added Positions: GLD,

GLD, Sold Out: XBI, OEF,

Kellogg Co (K) - 60,965,171 shares, 96.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 181,939 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 289,935 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.36% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 438,815 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (OEF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $357.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 181,939 shares as of .

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 55.36%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 289,935 shares as of .

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77.