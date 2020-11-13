  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Blackhill Capital Inc Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: ELAN +0.57% AMZN +0.58% KMI +3.07%

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Blackhill Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackhill Capital Inc. As of 2020Q3, Blackhill Capital Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $740 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackhill+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC
  1. Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 4,006,400 shares, 48.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
  2. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 242,166 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 322,830 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,920 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 428,164 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Blackhill Capital Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 324,471 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Blackhill Capital Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3107.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of .

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Blackhill Capital Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC. Also check out:

