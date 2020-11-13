Blackhill Capital Inc Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Philip Morris International Inc

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Blackhill Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Kinder Morgan Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackhill Capital Inc. As of 2020Q3, Blackhill Capital Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $740 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: ELAN, AMZN, JNJ, RMD,

ELAN, AMZN, JNJ, RMD, Reduced Positions: DIS, PM, MRK, BRK.B,

DIS, PM, MRK, BRK.B, Sold Out: KMI,

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 4,006,400 shares, 48.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 242,166 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 322,830 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,920 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 428,164 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%

Blackhill Capital Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 324,471 shares as of .

Blackhill Capital Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3107.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of .

Blackhill Capital Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.