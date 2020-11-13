  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Abbott Laboratories, Novavax Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: IIPR -1.68% XLI +2.11% ABT +0.54% NVAX +6.79% AAPL +0.03% ARWR -1% NIO -7.53% TSLA -0.95% NFLX -0.88% C +0.74% PE +5.01% SPY +1.32%

Investment company Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Abbott Laboratories, Novavax Inc, Apple Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc . As of 2020Q3, Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc owns 17 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hellman+jordan+management+co+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HELLMAN JORDAN MANAGEMENT CO INC
  1. DIREXION SH ETF TR (FAS) - 252,363 shares, 16.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.38%
  2. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI) - 82,500 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) - 50,000 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 50,800 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 50,910 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $85.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.46%. The holding were 82,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.85%. The holding were 50,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $178.51, with an estimated average price of $120.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.83%. The holding were 50,910 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.21 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $43.06. The stock is now traded at around $68.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .

Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $153.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12.



