Dodge & Cox Buys Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Linde PLC, Baidu Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dodge & Cox (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Williams Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, sells FedEx Corp, Linde PLC, Baidu Inc, Halliburton Co, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dodge & Cox. As of 2020Q3, Dodge & Cox owns 184 stocks with a total value of $109.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases:

BAP, TRP, SYK, Added Positions: WFC, RTX, BMRN, BK, WMB, TAP, COF, NVS, CI, STT, GSK, SU, CSCO, FOXA, CXO, TFC, NTR, FOX, LYB, HPE, LNC, VMW, AEG, IBN, Reduced Positions: FDX, MSFT, GS, MCHP, BKNG, LIN, HPQ, UBS, BIDU, HAL, AZN, TEL, LBTYK, JD, JCI, BKR, SLB, MAT, HES, FB, BAC, GOOG, TMUS, BMY, DELL, DISH, INCY, OTIS, OXY, CX, CHTR, UNH, CARR, NOV, APA, CE, GPS, GOOGL, LLY, MDT, CTSH, TECK, QRTEA, OVV, LMT, V, EBAY, RDS.A, CTVA, DOW, TRV, TGT, ANTM, PYPL, TMO, DIS, ABBV, UL, WMT, VZ, UNP, CS, ABT, ADBE, APD, AMZN, AMGN, AAPL, BLK, BSX, CDNS, KMX, CVX, KO, DXC, COP, GLW, PFE, DHR, DE, DD, ERIC, XOM, GE, GPC, HD, IBM, T, MXIM, MRK, MSI, NTAP, PEP, Sold Out: LQD, CB, FIS, C, CCOI, INTC, KMB, NKE, CRM, TXN, BX, IQV,