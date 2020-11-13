  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Dodge & Cox Buys Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Linde PLC, Baidu Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: WFC +0.9% RTX +3.35% BMRN +0.79% WMB +3.67% TAP +4.62% BAP +4.35% TRP +1.86% SYK +2.75% LQD +0.1% FIS +1.93% CCOI +3.41% BX +2% I +0%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dodge & Cox (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Williams Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, sells FedEx Corp, Linde PLC, Baidu Inc, Halliburton Co, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dodge & Cox. As of 2020Q3, Dodge & Cox owns 184 stocks with a total value of $109.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dodge & Cox's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dodge+%26+cox/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dodge & Cox
  1. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 17,564,724 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.35%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 83,543,744 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,561,896 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  4. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 50,498,247 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
  5. Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 88,580,977 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
New Purchase: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)


Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. Their purchase prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65. The stock is now traded at around $125.09. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. Their holding were 1,524,224 shares as of . New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)


Dodge & Cox initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. Their purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.66. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. Their holding were 318,273 shares as of . New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)


Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Stryker Corp. Their purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $231.90. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 960 shares as of . Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 26.72%. Their purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.09. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. Their holding were 130,976,235 shares as of . Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 52.69%. Their purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.99. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. Their holding were 30,322,795 shares as of . Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 113.52%. Their purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.91. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. Their holding were 7,720,223 shares as of . Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Williams Companies Inc by 34.96%. Their purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.09. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. Their holding were 49,475,750 shares as of . Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 28.99%. Their purchase prices were between $32.65 and $38.43, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $44.20. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. Their holding were 29,806,693 shares as of . Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in ISHARES TRUST. Their sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Their sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. Their sale prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73. Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Blackstone Group Inc. Their sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Intel Corp. Their sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Chubb Ltd. Their sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Here is the complete portfolio of Dodge & Cox. Also check out:

1. Dodge & Cox's Undervalued Stocks

2. Dodge & Cox's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Dodge & Cox's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Dodge & Cox keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)