Dodge & Cox Buys Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Linde PLC, Baidu Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dodge & Cox (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Williams Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, sells FedEx Corp, Linde PLC, Baidu Inc, Halliburton Co, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dodge & Cox. As of 2020Q3, Dodge & Cox owns 184 stocks with a total value of $109.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BAP, TRP, SYK,
- Added Positions: WFC, RTX, BMRN, BK, WMB, TAP, COF, NVS, CI, STT, GSK, SU, CSCO, FOXA, CXO, TFC, NTR, FOX, LYB, HPE, LNC, VMW, AEG, IBN,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, MSFT, GS, MCHP, BKNG, LIN, HPQ, UBS, BIDU, HAL, AZN, TEL, LBTYK, JD, JCI, BKR, SLB, MAT, HES, FB, BAC, GOOG, TMUS, BMY, DELL, DISH, INCY, OTIS, OXY, CX, CHTR, UNH, CARR, NOV, APA, CE, GPS, GOOGL, LLY, MDT, CTSH, TECK, QRTEA, OVV, LMT, V, EBAY, RDS.A, CTVA, DOW, TRV, TGT, ANTM, PYPL, TMO, DIS, ABBV, UL, WMT, VZ, UNP, CS, ABT, ADBE, APD, AMZN, AMGN, AAPL, BLK, BSX, CDNS, KMX, CVX, KO, DXC, COP, GLW, PFE, DHR, DE, DD, ERIC, XOM, GE, GPC, HD, IBM, T, MXIM, MRK, MSI, NTAP, PEP,
- Sold Out: LQD, CB, FIS, C, CCOI, INTC, KMB, NKE, CRM, TXN, BX, IQV,
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 17,564,724 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.35%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 83,543,744 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,561,896 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 50,498,247 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
- Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 88,580,977 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Credicorp Ltd. Their purchase prices were between $123.25 and $133.89, with an estimated average price of $128.65. The stock is now traded at around $125.09. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. Their holding were 1,524,224 shares as of . New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. Their purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.66. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. Their holding were 318,273 shares as of . New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Dodge & Cox initiated holding in Stryker Corp. Their purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $231.90. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. Their holding were 960 shares as of . Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 26.72%. Their purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.09. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. Their holding were 130,976,235 shares as of . Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 52.69%. Their purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.99. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. Their holding were 30,322,795 shares as of . Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 113.52%. Their purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.91. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. Their holding were 7,720,223 shares as of . Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Williams Companies Inc by 34.96%. Their purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.09. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. Their holding were 49,475,750 shares as of . Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Dodge & Cox added to their holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 28.99%. Their purchase prices were between $32.65 and $38.43, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $44.20. The impact to their portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. Their holding were 29,806,693 shares as of . Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in ISHARES TRUST. Their sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Their sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. Their sale prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73. Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Blackstone Group Inc. Their sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Intel Corp. Their sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Dodge & Cox sold out their holding in Chubb Ltd. Their sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.
