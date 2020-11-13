  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

ARC's Wiseman Appointed to the Industry Development Board of the MPIF

November 13, 2020 | About: OTCPK:ARCW +75.78%

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ("ARC" or the "Company") today announced that Michael Wiseman, Vice President of Engineering was recently appointed to the Industry Development Board [IDB] of the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF). The IDB coordinates the marketing and public relations activities of the MPIF toward expanding the market for powder metallurgy parts and products. The Board is comprised of industry experts and leaders that will drive growth in the metal power industry and is formed with representation by all registered metal powder associations - including MPPA, PMPA, PMEA, AMAM, and MIMA. Michael will serve as representative from the Metal Injection Molding Association [MIMA]. In this role, he will work to further develop a presence for MIM technology in the global metal powders industry.

Michael currently serves on the MIMA Board of Directors and is Co-Chairman for the MIM2021 Conference to be held virtually from February 22nd through February 25th.

ARC Group Worldwide CEO Jed Rust commented, "I am proud to have ARC's technical leadership acknowledged and represented with both MPIF and MIMA. Michael's commitment to ARC Group Worldwide and the growth and development of the metal powder industry is a win for both parties and solidifies ARC's position as an industry leader."

Michael has been with ARC Group Worldwide for 7 years. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Plastics Engineering Technology and with a minor in Business Management. He earned a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from Duke University.

About ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCM: ARCW) is a leading global advanced manufacturing service provider. Founded in 1987, the Company offers its customers a compelling portfolio of advanced manufacturing technologies and cutting-edge capabilities to improve the efficiency of traditional manufacturing processes and accelerate their time to market. In addition to being a world leader in metal injection molding, ARC Group Worldwide has significant expertise in prototyping, advanced tooling, automation, machining, plastic injection molding, lean manufacturing, and robotics. ARC's mission is to bring innovation and technology to manufacturing. Learn more at arcw.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Phone: (303)467-5236
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/616583/ARCs-Wiseman-Appointed-to-the-Industry-Development-Board-of-the-MPIF

img.ashx?id=616583

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)