ARC's Wiseman Appointed to the Industry Development Board of the MPIF

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ("ARC" or the "Company") today announced that Michael Wiseman, Vice President of Engineering was recently appointed to the Industry Development Board [IDB] of the Metal Powder Industries Federation (MPIF). The IDB coordinates the marketing and public relations activities of the MPIF toward expanding the market for powder metallurgy parts and products. The Board is comprised of industry experts and leaders that will drive growth in the metal power industry and is formed with representation by all registered metal powder associations - including MPPA, PMPA, PMEA, AMAM, and MIMA. Michael will serve as representative from the Metal Injection Molding Association [MIMA]. In this role, he will work to further develop a presence for MIM technology in the global metal powders industry.

Michael currently serves on the MIMA Board of Directors and is Co-Chairman for the MIM2021 Conference to be held virtually from February 22nd through February 25th.

ARC Group Worldwide CEO Jed Rust commented, "I am proud to have ARC's technical leadership acknowledged and represented with both MPIF and MIMA. Michael's commitment to ARC Group Worldwide and the growth and development of the metal powder industry is a win for both parties and solidifies ARC's position as an industry leader."

Michael has been with ARC Group Worldwide for 7 years. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Plastics Engineering Technology and with a minor in Business Management. He earned a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from Duke University.

About ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCM: ARCW) is a leading global advanced manufacturing service provider. Founded in 1987, the Company offers its customers a compelling portfolio of advanced manufacturing technologies and cutting-edge capabilities to improve the efficiency of traditional manufacturing processes and accelerate their time to market. In addition to being a world leader in metal injection molding, ARC Group Worldwide has significant expertise in prototyping, advanced tooling, automation, machining, plastic injection molding, lean manufacturing, and robotics. ARC's mission is to bring innovation and technology to manufacturing. Learn more at arcw.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: (303)467-5236

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: ARC Group Worldwide, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: