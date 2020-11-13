StageZero Life Sciences Named as COVID-19 Testing Partner for Barbados; Will Provide Rapid Testing Services for Travelers from U.S. and Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") announced today that it has been selected by the Government of Barbados to provide COVID-19 testing services to travelers visiting Barbados from the U.S. and Canada. StageZero will deploy mobile healthcare professionals to draw nasopharyngeal swabs, ship the samples to the Company's lab, and provide test results within 48 hours or less.

Barbados requires travelers to get a COVID-19 PCR test 3 days prior to their arrival. They will honor only COVID-19 PCR tests drawn by nasopharyngeal swab which requires a nurse or phlebotomist versus at home self-collection. Traditional labs have not been able to provide at home testing services or test results to meet this window, until now.

StageZero's concierge testing service includes national networks of mobile healthcare professionals in the U.S. and in Canada who can visit travelers' homes to draw the sample and provide results within 24-48 hours of taking the sample. Results are sent to travelers by encrypted email and include a PDF that they can upload to the Barbados Government website and have on hand either in paper or on their mobile device to show at the airport.

The Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, Senator the Hon. Lisa Cummins has described this arrangement as a game changer. "This partnership with StageZero Life Sciences is going to be able to give us coverage across the entire United States and Canadian markets, to ensure we are able to get persons to travel to Barbados; our diaspora, our guests, people who want to be able to come to Barbados for the winter season, will be able to come and get their test prior to embarkation at their gateway, and then arrive in Barbados safely before having their second test here on island," said the Minister.

"We are excited to partner with the Government of Barbados and to help make travel safe again," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "Barbados is well known for its hospitality and this is one more example of how the island is putting reliability and convenience into a safe arrival."

For more information, or to book at test, please visit: www.stagezerolifesciences/barbados

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians, nurses and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

