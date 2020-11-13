Nouveau Monde Graphite to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSX-V:NOU)(OTCXQ:NMGRF), the only fully-integrated, carbon-neutral, graphite based battery anode material producer in the western world, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.
The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde is set to become a key operator in the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is developing the only fully integrated source of green battery anode material in North America. Targeting full-scale commercial operations by early 2023, the Company will provide advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions to the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and the highest of ESG standards, Nouveau Monde will become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and auto manufacturers, ensuring robust and reliable advanced material, while guaranteeing supply chain traceability.
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.
