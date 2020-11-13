  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MultiPlan Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

November 13, 2020 | About: NYSE:MPLN +6.94%


[url="]The+Schall+Law+Firm[/url], a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MultiPlan Corporation (“MultiPlan” or “the Company”) (NYSE: [url="]MPLN[/url]) for violations of the securities laws.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. MultiPlan is the subject of a report published by Muddy Waters Research on November 11, 2020, titled, “MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab.” The report includes multiple allegations, such as “MPLN is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare (‘UHC’). UHC has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest.” Based on this report, shares of Multiplan dropped by 28% over the next two trading sessions.



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, [url="]click+here+to+participate[/url].



We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at [url="]www.schallfirm.com[/url], or by email at [email protected].



The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005650/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)