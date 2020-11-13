HEINZ Makes On-Premise Dining Safer With First 100% Touchless KEYSTONE® Automatic Dispenser

For more than 150 years, HEINZ, the maker of America’s Favorite Ketchup® and beloved condiments, has taken a consumer-first approach to delivering delicious products at the standard of quality HEINZ consumers expect. Now, as the restaurant and foodservice industry is hit hard by COVID-19, and as consumers opt for drive-thrus, takeout and delivery, HEINZ is helping to restore consumer confidence in dining on-premise with the debut of the. Made with motion sensor technology, this innovative dispenser offers a 100% touchless condiment serving experience designed to eliminate shared touch points.

"As a partner to the foodservice industry, we wanted to do our part to develop a long-term, hands-free solution for operators, and we're pleased to report that 94%* of consumers said they'd feel safe using this HEINZ KEYSTONE® Automatic Dispenserwhen dining out," said Molly Scott, director of category marketing, foodservice, Kraft Heinz. "We hope to see our innovative condiment technology leveraged by restaurants, as well as sports stadiums, amusement parks, movie theaters and concert venues next year."The HEINZ KEYSTONE® Automatic Dispenserholds 1.5 gallons of HEINZ Ketchup — or any other food service condiment offered by HEINZ, including Mustard, Mayo, Ranch and more. Consumers can simply wave their hand above the dispenser to enjoy the great taste of HEINZ. Each touchless use delivers a pre-portioned 0.5-ounce serving to allow for more effective coverage on food, like a favorite burger or fries.The 100% touchless HEINZ KEYSTONE® Automatic Dispenser is piloting at several U.S. restaurants, college campuses and movie theaters this November with the goal of expanding to other event spaces once available for purchase by foodservice establishments in February 2021.Consumers can follow along on Twitter or visit HEINZ.com to learn more about HEINZ condiment innovation.

