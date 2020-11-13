  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

November 13, 2020 | About: NYSE:WFC +1.13%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on 13 series of preferred stock.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005593/en/

Financial documents (Photo: Wells Fargo).

Financial documents (Photo: Wells Fargo).

A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% noncumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrL”. The Series L dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $325.00 per share was declared on its 5.20% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series N, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.325 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series N preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrN”. The Series N dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $320.31 per share was declared on its 5.125% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series O, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32031 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series O preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrO”. The Series O dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $328.13 per share was declared on its 5.25% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series P, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32813 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series P preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrP”. The Series P dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $365.63 per share was declared on its 5.85% fixed-to-floating, noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Q, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.36563 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series Q preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrQ”. The Series Q dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $414.06 per share was declared on its 6.625% fixed-to-floating, noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series R, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.41406 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series R preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrR”. The Series R dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $375.00 per share was declared on its 6.00% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series T, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series T preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrT”. The Series T dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $375.00 per share was declared on its 6.00% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series V, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series V preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrV”. The Series V dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $356.25 per share was declared on its 5.70% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series W, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.35625 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series W preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrW”. The Series W dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $343.75 per share was declared on its 5.50% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series X, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.34375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series X preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrX”. The Series X dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $351.56 per share was declared on its 5.625% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Y, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.35156 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series Y preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrY”. The Series Y dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $296.88 per share was declared on its 4.75% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Z, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.29688 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series Z preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrZ”. The Series Z dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

A quarterly cash dividend of $153.40 per share was declared on its 4.70% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series AA, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.15340 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series AA preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrA”. The Series AA dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2020, to holders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2020.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com), and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations.

News Release Category: WF-CF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005593/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)