AGCO to Present at the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company ( NYSE:NYSE:AGCO ), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at 1:30 p.m. E.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.agcocorp.com%2Fcompany%2Finvestors.aspx[/url]. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.





About AGCO







AGCO (NYSE:NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $9.0 billion in 2019. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.AGCOcorp.com[/url]. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.









