Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Completes Redemption of Outstanding 5.25% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures Due June 30, 2021





Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX: CHE.UN) (“Chemtrade” or the “Fund”) announced today that it has completed the redemption of the remaining $14.0 million of its outstanding 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2021 (the “2021 Debentures”). The Fund previously redeemed $100.0 million of its 2021 Debentures on September 29, 2020 and $12.5 million of its 2021 Debentures on October 5, 2020. After this redemption this series of debentures has been fully redeemed.







As part of the redemption, holders of the 2021 Debentures received approximately $1,019.5082 for each $1,000 principal amount of 2021 Debentures, being equal to $1,000, plus all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding the redemption date. The 2021 Debentures (TSX: CHE.DB.B) will be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading today.







About Chemtrade







Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite, and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.







Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking information can be generally identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expected”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release describe the expectations of the Fund and its subsidiaries as of the date hereof.







These statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the “Risk Factors” section of the Fund’s latest Annual Information Form and the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of the Fund’s most recent Management’s Discussion & Analysis.







Although the Fund believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, and they should not be unduly relied upon. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Fund has made assumptions regarding: the timing and completion of the Redemption; there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Fund and its subsidiaries, whether due to labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, transportation disruptions, damage to equipment or otherwise; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; and global economic performance.







Except as required by law, the Fund does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. The forward-looking information contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Fund with the securities regulatory authorities, available at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url].





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005651/en/