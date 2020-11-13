CI Financial Announces Change to Executive Management

[url="]CI+Financial+Corp.[/url] (“CI” or the “Company”) (TSX: [url="]CIX[/url]) today announced that Douglas Jamieson has informed the Company of his intention to resign from his position as CI’s Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities.Mr. Jamieson and the Company have agreed that he will remain in his current position until an orderly transition of his responsibilities is completed. CI has initiated a search for his successor. Mr. Jamieson’s decision to resign is not the result of any issues or disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, financial statements, internal controls, policies or practices.“On behalf of the entire company, I want to thank Doug for his 15 years of service as CI’s Chief Financial Officer,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI. “Doug has been an integral part of executive management and a contributing force to our firm’s growth over many years. He has my sincerest gratitude for his dedication and commitment to CI.”Mr. Jamieson joined CI in 1995 and has held positions that have included President and Chief Financial Officer of CI subsidiary CI Investments Inc. He has been Chief Financial Officer of CI since 2005.CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), CI Investment Services Inc., Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, and Surevest LLC. Further information is available at [url="]www.cifinancial.com[/url].

