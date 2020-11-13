OXE Marine AB distributor Diesel Outboards LLC confirmes order for more than 50 OXE300 from US government for deployment in Central America

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine AB (the Company) distributor, Diesel Outboards LLC, announced today that Spartan Corporation a premier Dealer for Diesel Outboards LLC has been awarded a US Government multiyear contract to outfit and support operations in Central America.

The initial order received is for fifty (50) OXE300 and has been received and accepted from Spartan Corporation (a premium dealer for Diesel Outboards LLC). Spartan will also supply the full life cycle support, logistical support and maintenance within the contracted operational area in Central America as part of the parts/service/spares solutions.

Spartan Corp is answering the US government call to support interdiction operations in Central America to stem the tide of illicit operations in the region. This undertaking demands dependable and powerful engines to meet the requirements of peacekeepers. Spartan Corp has chosen the OXE Diesel outboards to provide engines to meet the challenges of this austere environment to ensure the success of this critical work.

"We are honored and thrilled to focus our experienced team on building a flagship sales and service operation as new OXE Diesel Dealers as part of the Diesel Outboards family in the Tampa Bay Area. Our team is ready to support the Government, Commercial, and private customers in the region." Jess Loban Founder / CEO of Spartan Corp.

The OXE Diesel is designed and built for commercial users. Endurance, reliability, power and control is key. The world's first commercial diesel outboard, the OXE Diesel combines, the reliability and endurance of marine inboards with the flexibility and agility of outboard engines, offering unprecedented efficiency, range and torque.

The OXE300 is the latest edition in the diesel outboard family from OXE Marine AB. The OXE300 is a bi-turbo configuration that provides its full 680Nm of torque at the crankshaft already at 1750rpm, at 1000rpm the engine provides over 500Nm at the crankshaft. These torque numbers provide end users with massive bollard pulling power as well as fast whole shot acceleration.

Spartan recently established a new facility to sell and service OXE Diesel outboards engines in St. Petersburg FL. They will be a fully stocked dealer offering technical and service support to the surrounding areas.

Diesel Outboards LLC, a division of the Outdoor Network. Outdoor Network LLC, are a premiere dealer and distributor powerhouse with one goal in mind: to get the user equipped with OEM equipment and parts and keep them running at the best pricing available, whether they need a completely new machine or just the parts in the fastest and efficient time possible. They service both retail and commercial accounts in over 120 countries.

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected].

For further information, please contact:

Myron Mahendra, CEO, [email protected], +46 76 347 59 82

Anders Berg, Chairman, [email protected], +46 70 358 91 55

About OXE Marine AB

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE, OTCQX: CMMCF) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oxe-marine-ab/r/oxe-marine-ab-distributor-diesel-outboards-llc-confirmes-order-for-more-than-50-oxe300-from-us-gover,c3234430

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16067/3234430/1333034.pdf OXE Marine AB distributor Diesel Outboards LLC confirm order from US government for deployment in Central America https://news.cision.com/oxe-marine-ab/i/oxe-back-free,c2848277 OXE back free

SOURCE OXE Marine AB