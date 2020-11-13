Heritage to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

PR Newswire
CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020
CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in the Southwest IDEAS and Sidoti & Company virtual investor conferences on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 and Thursday, November 19th, 2020, respectively.
Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.
About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.
