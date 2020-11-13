CMS Energy's Utility Subsidiary, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

PR Newswire
JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Consumers Energy, the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has declared a quarterly dividend on the utility's preferred stock.
The following dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 7, 2020: $1.125 per share on the $4.50 preferred stock (NYSE: CMS_pb).
CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.
For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
