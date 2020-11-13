VEON provides update on Jazz Pakistan

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd.(NASDAQ: VEON) (Amsterdam: VEON) notes recent press stories regarding its subsidiary in Pakistan (PMCL operating as Jazz) and tax disputes relating to FY2017. Jazz continues to dispute a 25bn PKR assessment and surcharge by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and has filed a challenge to the FBR position in the Islamabad High Court.

On 12 November, Jazz was granted a stay on the FBR's demand and, in connection with the stay, deposited PKR 5 billion as a pre-payment against any amounts finally determined to be due by the Pakistani courts. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for 2 December 2020.

