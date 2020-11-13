  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

VEON provides update on Jazz Pakistan

November 13, 2020 | About: NAS:VEON +1.45% XAMS:VEON +2.15%

FY2017 tax dispute

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2020

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd.(NASDAQ: VEON) (Amsterdam: VEON) notes recent press stories regarding its subsidiary in Pakistan (PMCL operating as Jazz) and tax disputes relating to FY2017. Jazz continues to dispute a 25bn PKR assessment and surcharge by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and has filed a challenge to the FBR position in the Islamabad High Court.

On 12 November, Jazz was granted a stay on the FBR's demand and, in connection with the stay, deposited PKR 5 billion as a pre-payment against any amounts finally determined to be due by the Pakistani courts. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for 2 December 2020.

Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information visit: http://www.veon.com.

Contact Information
VEON
Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-provides-update-on-jazz-pakistan-301172956.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)