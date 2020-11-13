US Indexes End Higher Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,479.81 on Friday with a gain of 399.64 points or 1.37%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,585.15 for a gain of 48.14 points or 1.36%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,829.29 for a gain of 119.70 points or 1.02%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 23.10 for a loss of 2.25 points or -8.88%.

For the week, the Nasdaq Composite was down -0.6%, the Dow Jones gained 4.1% and the S&P 500 gained 2.2%. For the year, the Nasdaq has a gain of 31.84%, the S&P 500 is up 10.97% and the Dow Jones is up 3.30%.

Friday's market movers

U.S. indexes ended higher Friday despite rising coronavirus concerns. Daily U.S. coronavirus cases reached a new high of over 150,000. New York City said it may close all public schools.

China signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade deal in consortium with Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 ASEAN member countries. The deal includes tariff reductions, increased supply chain support and e-commerce rules.

In other news:

DoorDash filed for an initial public offering.

Turkey fined Google $25.5 million for antitrust search dominance.

The Producer Price Index increased 0.3% in October and 0.5% year over year.

The Core Producer Price Index excluding food and energy increased 0.1% in October and 1.1% year over year.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased to 77 in November from 81.8.

Oil rigs increased by 12 in the U.S. and three in Canada with a decrease of 46 internationally, according to the Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count.

The Fed's Williams said vaccine hopes are helping Treasury yields.

Across the board:

Energy and cannabis led sector gains.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) +9.03%

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) -1.11%

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) -7.40%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,744.04 for a gain of 35.57 points or 2.08%. The S&P 600 closed at 994.29 for a gain of 25.79 points or 2.66%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 12,104.98 for a gain of 194.04 points or 1.63%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,068.33 for a gain of 245.63 points or 3.14%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,113.26 for a gain of 43.04 points or 2.08%; the S&P 100 at 1,644.89 for a gain of 18.28 points or 1.12%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,937.84 for a gain of 110.71 points or 0.94%; the Russell 3000 at 2,112.41 for a gain of 28.39 points or 1.36%; the Russell 1000 at 2,000.71 for a gain of 25.98 points or 1.32%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,917.39 for a gain of 500.91 points or 1.38%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 655.02 for a gain of 14.37 points or 2.24%.

