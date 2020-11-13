First Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys PG&E Corp, Accenture PLC, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, CIT Group Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company First Pacific Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Accenture PLC, Change Healthcare Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, MasTec Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, CIT Group Inc, 58.com Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, First Pacific Advisors, LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MMP, MTZ, WLTW, SHLX, WMT, BPMP, NET, MTCH, WORK, AVLR, DOCU, ZS, OKTA, TDOC, VEEV, PKI, INTU,
- Added Positions: PCG, WFC, AIG, C, ACN, CHNG, KMI, WAB, THS, ACIW, VNOM, WDC, CRI, CNC, RNR, BX, PARR, AMBA, SAIC, GDDY, CRWD,
- Reduced Positions: AVGO, FB, MSFT, CMCSA, TEL, CHTR, GOOG, BKNG, GOOGL, CIT, HWM, BAC, BIDU, JEF, ADI, NXPI, OEC, LPLA, NBL, VG, AAN, AGCO, TDW, NKE, DAN, GLIBA, PM, DIS, TSM, SYK, ARW, RUSHA, MSCI, ISBC, HCA, UPWK, AAPL, PYPL, GD, HON, MKSI, MDT, NCR, CRM, MA, V,
- Sold Out: OTIS, WUBA, MTN, VNO, FHB, DB, INTC, MSGS, ADP, CBRE, RHP, JPM, TSLA, SPOT,
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 10,581,990 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.19%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 1,044,467 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.74%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 13,559,348 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 597,586 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,388,090 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.7%
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 56,081 shares as of . New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $43.03. The stock is now traded at around $53.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44,857 shares as of . New Purchase: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.23 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 141,802 shares as of . New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14. The stock is now traded at around $206.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of . New Purchase: BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BP Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86,046 shares as of . New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of . Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 57.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,335,118 shares as of . Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 74,525 shares as of . Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 101.51%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 377,542 shares as of . Added: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc by 41.66%. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.56. The stock is now traded at around $38.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 155,980 shares as of . Added: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 45.48%. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 278,948 shares as of . Added: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 124.92%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 363,039 shares as of . Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31. Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $32.24 and $38.63, with an estimated average price of $35.68. Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $176.93 and $228.63, with an estimated average price of $205.93. Sold Out: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $16.45. Sold Out: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $8 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.38. Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 20.74%. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $373.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.16%. First Pacific Advisors, LLC still held 1,044,467 shares as of . Reduced: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 20.19%. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $34.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. First Pacific Advisors, LLC still held 4,789,245 shares as of . Reduced: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 31.21%. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $11.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. First Pacific Advisors, LLC still held 1,167,800 shares as of . Reduced: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in AGCO Corp by 44.37%. The sale prices were between $53.42 and $76.26, with an estimated average price of $68.09. The stock is now traded at around $92.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Pacific Advisors, LLC still held 30,428 shares as of . Reduced: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Noble Energy Inc by 34.37%. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Pacific Advisors, LLC still held 394,705 shares as of . Reduced: Tidewater Inc (TDW)
First Pacific Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Tidewater Inc by 24.91%. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $6.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. First Pacific Advisors, LLC still held 721,347 shares as of .
