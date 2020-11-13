First Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys PG&E Corp, Accenture PLC, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Broadcom Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, CIT Group Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company First Pacific Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Accenture PLC, Change Healthcare Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, MasTec Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, CIT Group Inc, 58.com Inc, Orion Engineered Carbons SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Pacific Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, First Pacific Advisors, LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MMP, MTZ, WLTW, SHLX, WMT, BPMP, NET, MTCH, WORK, AVLR, DOCU, ZS, OKTA, TDOC, VEEV, PKI, INTU, Added Positions: PCG, WFC, AIG, C, ACN, CHNG, KMI, WAB, THS, ACIW, VNOM, WDC, CRI, CNC, RNR, BX, PARR, AMBA, SAIC, GDDY, CRWD,

AVGO, FB, MSFT, CMCSA, TEL, CHTR, GOOG, BKNG, GOOGL, CIT, HWM, BAC, BIDU, JEF, ADI, NXPI, OEC, LPLA, NBL, VG, AAN, AGCO, TDW, NKE, DAN, GLIBA, PM, DIS, TSM, SYK, ARW, RUSHA, MSCI, ISBC, HCA, UPWK, AAPL, PYPL, GD, HON, MKSI, MDT, NCR, CRM, MA, V, Sold Out: OTIS, WUBA, MTN, VNO, FHB, DB, INTC, MSGS, ADP, CBRE, RHP, JPM, TSLA, SPOT,