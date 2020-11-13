Akre Capital Management, LLC Buys Colony Capital Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Primo Water Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marriott International Inc

Investment company Akre Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Colony Capital Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells Primo Water Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marriott International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Akre Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Akre Capital Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $14.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TTD,
- Added Positions: ROP, BAM, CLNY, ALRM, GSHD,
- Reduced Positions: KMX, MKL, PRMW, BRK.B, LYV,
- Sold Out: MAR,
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 5,881,552 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 7,033,369 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 5,634,349 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Visa Inc (V) - 5,243,370 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio.
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 1,840,508 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
Akre Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 445 shares as of .
Akre Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Colony Capital Inc by 613.65%. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,704,800 shares as of .
Akre Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 28.99%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $112.5, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 243,366 shares as of .
Akre Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.
