Akre Capital Management, LLC Buys Colony Capital Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Primo Water Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marriott International Inc

Investment company Akre Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Colony Capital Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells Primo Water Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Marriott International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Akre Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Akre Capital Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $14.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TTD,

TTD, Added Positions: ROP, BAM, CLNY, ALRM, GSHD,

ROP, BAM, CLNY, ALRM, GSHD, Reduced Positions: KMX, MKL, PRMW, BRK.B, LYV,

KMX, MKL, PRMW, BRK.B, LYV, Sold Out: MAR,