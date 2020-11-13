Baron Funds Buys American Well Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Globant SA

Investment company Baron Funds (Current Portfolio) buys American Well Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, RingCentral Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Globant SA, Alector Inc, Forestar Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Funds. As of 2020Q3, Baron Funds owns 356 stocks with a total value of $32.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMWL, GDRX, SNOW, PINS, YUMC, LI, ZTO, PACB, FTAC, VITL, JAMF, MEG, VNET, ACCD, AFIB, BIGC, LSF, DGNR.U, YAC, BLI, PTAC, RDFN, SEAS, BXP, RKT, NCNO, BEKE, DCT, NVTA, BPY, CLNY,

XLRN, RNG, GOOG, ZI, PRPL, GDS, FB, UTZ, WYNN, DAVA, XP, LVS, GH, SWAV, AMZN, NBIX, KTOS, SPLK, PTCT, PYPL, HGV, RPAY, AEIS, JLL, Z, ARGX, ARCE, AFYA, TXG, AMT, ARWR, AZN, SCHW, DLR, RDY, EA, EQIX, GLNG, ILMN, ISRG, SPGI, RAVN, HLIO, H, EPAM, ESPR, VEEV, SQ, CDAY, WORK, DT, SDGR, ABT, ACN, A, COST, CCI, DHI, DHR, ECL, EQR, HST, HUM, INFO, INTU, JKHY, MCO, NVDA, SNY, SNE, SUI, TTWO, TXN, TMO, TOL, TSEM, UNH, VRTX, MA, CYRX, CDNA, PEB, TRNO, COR, TAL, YNDX, NOW, ZTS, TMHC, IQV, REXR, HLT, DRNA, STOR, INVH, SNAP, BHVN, LX, BV, PDD, CRWD, REAL, NET, API, Reduced Positions: TSLA, CSGP, IDXX, TDOC, ANSS, DXCM, MTD, SSNC, TTD, FND, VAC, IT, TREX, TSM, PENN, PAGS, GLOB, ACGL, ALEC, FDS, VRSK, CG, FOR, CBRE, BAM, MSCI, ICLR, WLTW, BABA, TWLO, VRSN, WIX, DDOG, LFUS, TECH, SUM, TME, STNE, ASGN, MELI, SBAC, WCN, YEXT, RRR, SITE, APLT, PRAH, FVRR, KNSL, LBRDK, FOUR, AZEK, ALX, DKNG, BYD, MANU, BWXT, FIS, ROP, EBS, EDU, VMC, TFX, FMX, IEX, LOW, OKTA, LEN, FAST, KMX, ALGN, PAR, RHI, ESNT, POOL, BIP, ENV, GLIBA, AMH, MC,

