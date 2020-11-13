Baron Funds Buys American Well Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Globant SA

Investment company Baron Funds (Current Portfolio) buys American Well Corp, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, Acceleron Pharma Inc, RingCentral Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Globant SA, Alector Inc, Forestar Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Funds. As of 2020Q3, Baron Funds owns 356 stocks with a total value of $32.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMWL, GDRX, SNOW, PINS, YUMC, LI, ZTO, PACB, FTAC, VITL, JAMF, MEG, VNET, ACCD, AFIB, BIGC, LSF, DGNR.U, YAC, BLI, PTAC, RDFN, SEAS, BXP, RKT, NCNO, BEKE, DCT, NVTA, BPY, CLNY,
- Added Positions: XLRN, RNG, GOOG, ZI, PRPL, GDS, FB, UTZ, WYNN, DAVA, XP, LVS, GH, SWAV, AMZN, NBIX, KTOS, SPLK, PTCT, PYPL, HGV, RPAY, AEIS, JLL, Z, ARGX, ARCE, AFYA, TXG, AMT, ARWR, AZN, SCHW, DLR, RDY, EA, EQIX, GLNG, ILMN, ISRG, SPGI, RAVN, HLIO, H, EPAM, ESPR, VEEV, SQ, CDAY, WORK, DT, SDGR, ABT, ACN, A, COST, CCI, DHI, DHR, ECL, EQR, HST, HUM, INFO, INTU, JKHY, MCO, NVDA, SNY, SNE, SUI, TTWO, TXN, TMO, TOL, TSEM, UNH, VRTX, MA, CYRX, CDNA, PEB, TRNO, COR, TAL, YNDX, NOW, ZTS, TMHC, IQV, REXR, HLT, DRNA, STOR, INVH, SNAP, BHVN, LX, BV, PDD, CRWD, REAL, NET, API,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, CSGP, IDXX, TDOC, ANSS, DXCM, MTD, SSNC, TTD, FND, VAC, IT, TREX, TSM, PENN, PAGS, GLOB, ACGL, ALEC, FDS, VRSK, CG, FOR, CBRE, BAM, MSCI, ICLR, WLTW, BABA, TWLO, VRSN, WIX, DDOG, LFUS, TECH, SUM, TME, STNE, ASGN, MELI, SBAC, WCN, YEXT, RRR, SITE, APLT, PRAH, FVRR, KNSL, LBRDK, FOUR, AZEK, ALX, DKNG, BYD, MANU, BWXT, FIS, ROP, EBS, EDU, VMC, TFX, FMX, IEX, LOW, OKTA, LEN, FAST, KMX, ALGN, PAR, RHI, ESNT, POOL, BIP, ENV, GLIBA, AMH, MC,
- Sold Out: PFGC, MGM, HHC, MMS, AWI, COUP, TREE, BIPC, AVB, MRNA, IIIV, PK, JCAP, LULU, SLG, KRC, IMMU, ESS,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,321,901 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44%
- CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 2,002,971 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 3,240,189 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
- Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) - 4,496,866 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 2,726,345 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
Baron Funds initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,114,318 shares as of . New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Baron Funds initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,558,997 shares as of . New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $234.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 299,339 shares as of . New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,003,585 shares as of . New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 753,049 shares as of . New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Baron Funds initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.6 and $23.38, with an estimated average price of $16.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,085,454 shares as of . Added: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 111.29%. The purchase prices were between $89.13 and $113.11, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 885,475 shares as of . Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Baron Funds added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 39.06%. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $297.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 532,058 shares as of . Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 54.71%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1777.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 74,910 shares as of . Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Baron Funds added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,978,372 shares as of . Added: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 11434.77%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,234,912 shares as of . Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Baron Funds added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 477,171 shares as of . Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.15. Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. Sold Out: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $293.52 and $360.5, with an estimated average price of $316.98. Sold Out: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $65.29 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $73.21. Sold Out: Maximus Inc (MMS)
Baron Funds sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $66.6 and $79.19, with an estimated average price of $73.53.
