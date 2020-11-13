BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys PPG Industries Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Wells Fargo, Hasbro Inc

Bryn Mawr, PA, based Investment company BRYN MAWR TRUST Co (Current Portfolio) buys PPG Industries Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Tesla Inc, Snowflake Inc, PACCAR Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Wells Fargo, Hasbro Inc, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co. As of 2020Q3, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owns 348 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNOW, PLD, YUMC, WGO, VOOG, TPIC, STT, LUV, SCCO, SO, ARW, PCAR, NVG, SLV, DVY, FSLR, DNKN, KMX, BAM,

SNOW, PLD, YUMC, WGO, VOOG, TPIC, STT, LUV, SCCO, SO, ARW, PCAR, NVG, SLV, DVY, FSLR, DNKN, KMX, BAM, Added Positions: VEA, IJJ, SCZ, PPG, IJK, DLTR, IJS, TSLA, IWX, BRK.B, IJT, IWY, MRK, VWO, JPST, BDX, IWF, PM, GOOGL, MDLZ, PGR, LH, SCHW, SNA, IDV, WHR, UNH, DGRW, IWD, ALL, AME, FFIV, TEL, SJM, EW, COST, UGI, UFPI, CSX, VFC, AVGO, BRC, WEC, WM, ZTS, LIN, MDT, IWB, IDRA, IWP, IEFA, IEMG, IWS, AGG, LMT, MSCI, TIP, CRM, MS, NFLX, NRZ, NVDA, GPC, PH, GIS, GD,

VEA, IJJ, SCZ, PPG, IJK, DLTR, IJS, TSLA, IWX, BRK.B, IJT, IWY, MRK, VWO, JPST, BDX, IWF, PM, GOOGL, MDLZ, PGR, LH, SCHW, SNA, IDV, WHR, UNH, DGRW, IWD, ALL, AME, FFIV, TEL, SJM, EW, COST, UGI, UFPI, CSX, VFC, AVGO, BRC, WEC, WM, ZTS, LIN, MDT, IWB, IDRA, IWP, IEFA, IEMG, IWS, AGG, LMT, MSCI, TIP, CRM, MS, NFLX, NRZ, NVDA, GPC, PH, GIS, GD, Reduced Positions: VTI, RTX, WFC, IVV, PEP, AAPL, MSFT, ABT, INTC, XOM, HAS, TMO, JNJ, SPY, CME, CSCO, HON, INTU, IJH, IWM, NKE, SYK, TFC, UL, UPS, V, AFL, AMGN, QQQ, IJR, JPM, TJX, VZ, GOOG, CVX, GLW, LOW, MA, MCD, PRU, SWKS, SYY, MMM, JCI, T, ALK, CLX, KO, DD, EOG, GMED, EFA, IWN, LLY, NSC, OTIS, USB, APTV, ABBV, MO, AWK, AAWW, BAC, BAX, BLK, IGR, CI, CAC, CARR, CMCSA, COP, DRI, DOW, EMR, GE, HXL, HD, IDXX, ITW, IBM, EEM, KLAC, KMB, LNC, MKC, MCHP, MOS, ORCL, PFE, DIA, SLB, XLK, SBUX, TXN, VIAC, ADBE, AEO, AXP, AFG, AMT, AMAT, AUB, ADP, BP, BK, TECH, BA, BMTC, CNI, CHD, C, CTVA, CMI, DE, DFS, DORM, DOV, DUK, ECL, EFX, WTRG, FDX, FLS, FTV, FULT, GILD, GSK, GPN, GS, LQD, IVW, IWR, IWO, PFF, USMV, AMJ, LHCG, MTB, MPB, NVS, NUE, PNC, PYPL, TROW, PEG, QCOM, RJF, ROST, GLD, HSIC, XLV, SSB, PHYS, SXI, TGT, TRV, UNP, VIG, VNQ, VB, WMT, WBA, WWW, ZBH, ACN,

VTI, RTX, WFC, IVV, PEP, AAPL, MSFT, ABT, INTC, XOM, HAS, TMO, JNJ, SPY, CME, CSCO, HON, INTU, IJH, IWM, NKE, SYK, TFC, UL, UPS, V, AFL, AMGN, QQQ, IJR, JPM, TJX, VZ, GOOG, CVX, GLW, LOW, MA, MCD, PRU, SWKS, SYY, MMM, JCI, T, ALK, CLX, KO, DD, EOG, GMED, EFA, IWN, LLY, NSC, OTIS, USB, APTV, ABBV, MO, AWK, AAWW, BAC, BAX, BLK, IGR, CI, CAC, CARR, CMCSA, COP, DRI, DOW, EMR, GE, HXL, HD, IDXX, ITW, IBM, EEM, KLAC, KMB, LNC, MKC, MCHP, MOS, ORCL, PFE, DIA, SLB, XLK, SBUX, TXN, VIAC, ADBE, AEO, AXP, AFG, AMT, AMAT, AUB, ADP, BP, BK, TECH, BA, BMTC, CNI, CHD, C, CTVA, CMI, DE, DFS, DORM, DOV, DUK, ECL, EFX, WTRG, FDX, FLS, FTV, FULT, GILD, GSK, GPN, GS, LQD, IVW, IWR, IWO, PFF, USMV, AMJ, LHCG, MTB, MPB, NVS, NUE, PNC, PYPL, TROW, PEG, QCOM, RJF, ROST, GLD, HSIC, XLV, SSB, PHYS, SXI, TGT, TRV, UNP, VIG, VNQ, VB, WMT, WBA, WWW, ZBH, ACN, Sold Out: SPR, BX, CVS, CCOI, KHC, RDS.A, SIRI, TMUS, WDFC, ATNM,

For the details of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bryn+mawr+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,164,288 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,961,558 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 366,037 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 411,580 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.02% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 311,203 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $234.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $63.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,414 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,910 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $43.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $73.82. The stock is now traded at around $87.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 421.53%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $142.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,817 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 587.66%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $94.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,111 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 107.03%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,772 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $96.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,706 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,687 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co added to a holding in AMETEK Inc by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $96.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,324 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $185.18 and $205.34, with an estimated average price of $196.3.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 62.23%. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co still held 55,506 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 86.15%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co still held 31,983 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced to a holding in Hasbro Inc by 62.2%. The sale prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co still held 11,000 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 35%. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co still held 13,000 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 37.89%. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co still held 10,261 shares as of .

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 44.05%. The sale prices were between $34 and $43.12, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $44.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co still held 12,700 shares as of .