Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Buys Blackbaud Inc, Federal Signal Corp, Ensign Group Inc, Sells Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Shutterstock Inc, Ambarella Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: FSS +1.42% OZK +2.85% QLYS +2.58% BCOR +1.87% BLKB +3.68% ENSG +5.33% CAE +2.95% WDR +1.57% PINC +2.17%

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Van Berkom & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Blackbaud Inc, Federal Signal Corp, Ensign Group Inc, CAE Inc, Bank OZK, sells Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, Shutterstock Inc, Ambarella Inc, REV Group Inc, FirstService Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Berkom & Associates Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 60 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+berkom+%26+associates+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.
  1. MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 280,152 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  2. Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 5,568,649 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
  3. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 543,764 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.09%
  4. Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 1,525,760 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  5. Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 1,944,802 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%
New Purchase: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Blackbaud Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.44 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 890,743 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.29 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $67.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 272,497 shares as of .

New Purchase: CAE Inc (CAE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.05 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $22.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 983,292 shares as of .

Added: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Federal Signal Corp by 116.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,807,354 shares as of .

Added: Bank OZK (OZK)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Bank OZK by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,268,097 shares as of .

Added: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $93.84 and $124.11, with an estimated average price of $106.82. The stock is now traded at around $92.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 470,924 shares as of .

Added: Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Blucora Inc by 40.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,478,602 shares as of .

Sold Out: Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.27.

Sold Out: Premier Inc (PINC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $33.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.. Also check out:

1. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Van Berkom & Associates Inc. keeps buying

