Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Merck Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, Crown Castle International Corp, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund

Investment company Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Merck Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Apple Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells PROSHARES TRUST, Crown Castle International Corp, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund, American Tower Corp, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc owns 891 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,337 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 273.62% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 30,335 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1669.84% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 65,278 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1929.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,489 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 435.86% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 111,875 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 111,875 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 163,939 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 55,101 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 76,839 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $71.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 92,048 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $91, with an estimated average price of $86.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 61,436 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1669.84%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $358.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 30,335 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 1929.16%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 65,278 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 273.62%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 98,337 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 1906.02%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 168,004 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 435.86%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 45,489 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 1702.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 67,944 shares as of .

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory Llc sold out a holding in ADVISORSHARES TRUS. The sale prices were between $4.26 and $5, with an estimated average price of $4.54.