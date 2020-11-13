Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys Accenture PLC, Intuit Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, The Walt Disney Co, Constellation Brands Inc

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, Intuit Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, The Walt Disney Co, Constellation Brands Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTU, GNRC, DBX, BFAM, OTIS,

INTU, GNRC, DBX, BFAM, OTIS, Added Positions: ACN, EL, MINT, CHE, STE, IEMG, GPN, APD, IGSB, QQQ, SPY, SBUX, ADP, FMC, WMB, WSM, BE, ECL, BLL, VIG, TMX, PFE, ADSK, IRDM, IEFA, IJR, C, SPSB,

ACN, EL, MINT, CHE, STE, IEMG, GPN, APD, IGSB, QQQ, SPY, SBUX, ADP, FMC, WMB, WSM, BE, ECL, BLL, VIG, TMX, PFE, ADSK, IRDM, IEFA, IJR, C, SPSB, Reduced Positions: BDX, DIS, STZ, TXN, AAPL, MDT, LQD, MSFT, AXP, XPO, DOCU, CSCO, JNK, SYK, FTDR, UNP, SPGI, LHX, DHR, PEP, TMO, RTX, DG, SJNK, VZ, MRK, CVX, XOM, RSG, PNR, IBM, BA, CMCSA, MET, HSIC, EQIX, PNC, NEE, JNJ, BMY, AWK, MMM, EMN, JPM, INTC, TSLA, HSY, ADBE, LDUR, ALGN, AVGOP.PFD, ADM, CFG, HON, ENB, BP, GSK, OLED, SCHW, UPS, NSC, AME, DOW, BNDX, GE, DUK,

BDX, DIS, STZ, TXN, AAPL, MDT, LQD, MSFT, AXP, XPO, DOCU, CSCO, JNK, SYK, FTDR, UNP, SPGI, LHX, DHR, PEP, TMO, RTX, DG, SJNK, VZ, MRK, CVX, XOM, RSG, PNR, IBM, BA, CMCSA, MET, HSIC, EQIX, PNC, NEE, JNJ, BMY, AWK, MMM, EMN, JPM, INTC, TSLA, HSY, ADBE, LDUR, ALGN, AVGOP.PFD, ADM, CFG, HON, ENB, BP, GSK, OLED, SCHW, UPS, NSC, AME, DOW, BNDX, GE, DUK, Sold Out: QCOM, CB, CRI, EOG, WFC, KRE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,989 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,696 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 76,605 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 74,980 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 35,440 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $356.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 14,355 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,050 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 45,750 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 390.08%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 33,012 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 413.47%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $255.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 25,545 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 120,211 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 46.57%. The purchase prices were between $455.52 and $523.47, with an estimated average price of $490.24. The stock is now traded at around $484.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,373 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in Steris PLC by 35.64%. The purchase prices were between $150.16 and $176.19, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $192.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,555 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 157.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,267 shares as of .

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $76.37 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.18.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.