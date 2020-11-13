Cqs (us), Llc Buys Avis Budget Group Inc, Discovery Inc, Under Armour Inc, Sells Advanced Disposal Services Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, United Airlines Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Cqs (us), Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Avis Budget Group Inc, Discovery Inc, Under Armour Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, BHP Group, sells Advanced Disposal Services Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Accenture PLC, BHP Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cqs (us), Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cqs (us), Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $726 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CAR, UA, FWONA, XOP, GRUB, NXE, LGF.B, CENTA, OW0A, FSM, RDS.A, SILV, WPM, PAAS, CCJ, CCL, JWN, OXY, RRD, PDS,
- Added Positions: DISCK, AAL, LBTYA, BHP, GOOGL, GLIBA, TIF, ADBE, SYK, CWEN.A, ANSS, NKE, EL, MCO, OTIS, UNH, LOW, MA, ABT, LEN.B, V, CTSH, CME, BKNG, AMBC, M, GGG,
- Reduced Positions: UAL, GDX, ADP, ROL, LSXMK, NRZ, IDXX, LSXMA,
- Sold Out: ADSW, RYAAY, ACN, BBL, GRFS, WMGI, DDOG, ZEN, XYL, ON, TWO, ENVA, VIAC, AG, AGNC, CCO, ARCH, RCL, HOV, GNW, WLL, NEBLQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of CQS (US), LLC
- Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 3,797,352 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.91%
- Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) - 486,620 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 121,823 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 250,450 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.94%
- BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 844,862 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.80%
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.48 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $30.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.88%. The holding were 486,620 shares as of .New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.29 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 2,894,879 shares as of .New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 391,271 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XOP)
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31. The stock is now traded at around $48.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .New Purchase: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $74.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 141,306 shares as of .New Purchase: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)
Cqs (us), Llc initiated holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $1.99, with an estimated average price of $1.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,907,900 shares as of .Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 77.91%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $20.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 3,797,352 shares as of .Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 155.34%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 39,450 shares as of .Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 352.71%. The purchase prices were between $20.47 and $23.96, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 1,047,899 shares as of .Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 70.80%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 844,862 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 454.15%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1772.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,816 shares as of .Added: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Cqs (us), Llc added to a holding in GCI Liberty Inc by 320.63%. The purchase prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72. The stock is now traded at around $87.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 116,393 shares as of .Sold Out: Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $30.14.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $64.06 and $87.69, with an estimated average price of $77.6.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97.Sold Out: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $44.6.Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65.Sold Out: Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)
Cqs (us), Llc sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.62 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.16.
