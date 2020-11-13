  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Spotify Technology SA, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Marriott International Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: ISTB +0.02% MAR +4.04% PANW +2.68% AGG +0.02% ATVI +1.1% VWO +1.27% SPOT -2.01% HEI.A +3.67% RSP +2.21% DG +0.53% OEF +1.17% S +0%

Investment company Fiduciary Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spotify Technology SA, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Marriott International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells AT&T Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Carrier Global Corp, American International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fiduciary Group LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $661 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fiduciary Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fiduciary Group LLC
  1. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 508,009 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 668,067 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 265,665 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 77,408 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,243 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $253.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 33,995 shares as of .

New Purchase: Heico Corp (HEI.A)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.83 and $93.78, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $118.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,797 shares as of .

New Purchase: Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,624 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (OEF)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $164.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,487 shares as of .

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $726.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 339 shares as of .

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 363.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 150,785 shares as of .

Added: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 699.30%. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,536 shares as of .

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 318.86%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $258.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,149 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,533 shares as of .

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 336.47%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,746 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,860 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Sold Out: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.57 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fiduciary Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Fiduciary Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fiduciary Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fiduciary Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fiduciary Group LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)