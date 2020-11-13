Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Spotify Technology SA, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Marriott International Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Investment company Fiduciary Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spotify Technology SA, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Marriott International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells AT&T Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Carrier Global Corp, American International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fiduciary Group LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $661 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPOT, HEI.A, RSP, DG, SHW, OEF, XLY, NOC, LIN, AVGO, SE, QQQ, AR, BNED,

SPOT, HEI.A, RSP, DG, SHW, OEF, XLY, NOC, LIN, AVGO, SE, QQQ, AR, BNED, Added Positions: ISTB, MAR, PANW, AGG, ATVI, VWO, SO, SCHW, VTI, MKL, VEA, COST, RTX, IJR, JPM, AMT, CRM, V, HD, BKNG, IJH, ACN, NTRS, SPY, D, XLB, XLV, ISRG, GPC, BAC, AON, STX, PPG, MS, LMT, INTC, IWR, CMI, VV, ABCB, XLI, AB,

ISTB, MAR, PANW, AGG, ATVI, VWO, SO, SCHW, VTI, MKL, VEA, COST, RTX, IJR, JPM, AMT, CRM, V, HD, BKNG, IJH, ACN, NTRS, SPY, D, XLB, XLV, ISRG, GPC, BAC, AON, STX, PPG, MS, LMT, INTC, IWR, CMI, VV, ABCB, XLI, AB, Reduced Positions: IGSB, T, WFC, SBUX, OTIS, CARR, VXF, CMCSA, DGRW, AMZN, DIS, FDX, AAPL, TFC, DGRO, SCHB, ORCL, PSX, GD, JNJ, MCD, NSC, GOOGL, EMR, XOM, KO, SCHZ, ADP, LBRDK, PM, MRK, HDV, UPS, SCHF, TXN, QCOM, PG, PAYX, SPYG, VYM, DUK, CB, AXP, BAX, CVX, CI, CLX, DLTR, DD, MMM, MDLZ, HON, KMB, IDXX, MCK, GIS, MO, VUG, VTV, VIG, LOW, CAT, SCHE, MBB, IDV, IBM, CL, JQC, TMUS, DOW, FAST, LBRDA, BABA, PCI, GE,

IGSB, T, WFC, SBUX, OTIS, CARR, VXF, CMCSA, DGRW, AMZN, DIS, FDX, AAPL, TFC, DGRO, SCHB, ORCL, PSX, GD, JNJ, MCD, NSC, GOOGL, EMR, XOM, KO, SCHZ, ADP, LBRDK, PM, MRK, HDV, UPS, SCHF, TXN, QCOM, PG, PAYX, SPYG, VYM, DUK, CB, AXP, BAX, CVX, CI, CLX, DLTR, DD, MMM, MDLZ, HON, KMB, IDXX, MCK, GIS, MO, VUG, VTV, VIG, LOW, CAT, SCHE, MBB, IDV, IBM, CL, JQC, TMUS, DOW, FAST, LBRDA, BABA, PCI, GE, Sold Out: SPYV, AIG, COP, BK, CG, KHC, CHE, STWD,

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 508,009 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 668,067 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 265,665 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 77,408 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 112,243 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $253.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 33,995 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.83 and $93.78, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $118.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,797 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,624 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $164.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,487 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $726.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 339 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 363.03%. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 150,785 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 699.30%. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 27,536 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 318.86%. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $258.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,149 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 71.69%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,533 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 336.47%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,746 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 49,860 shares as of .

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $23.57 and $29.61, with an estimated average price of $26.97.

Fiduciary Group LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.