Hartland & Co., LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: QQQ +0.88% JKE +0.96% QLD +1.84% GLD +0.68% KEY +2.69% NEE +0.68% PHYS +0.8% TWLO -3.93% ACWV +0.9% HZNP -1.73% VCSH +0.01% G +1.91%

Investment company Hartland & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartland & Co., LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hartland & Co., LLC owns 873 stocks with a total value of $931 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hartland & Co., LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 346,164 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 157,990 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.45%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (JKE) - 159,301 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.14%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 340,055 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 192,462 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 127,469 shares as of .

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $274.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES INC (ACWV)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $96.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of .

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,871 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of .

New Purchase: Globant SA (GLOB)

Hartland & Co., LLC initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $152.49 and $188.57, with an estimated average price of $171.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 848 shares as of .

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 157,990 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (JKE)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56. The stock is now traded at around $276.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 159,301 shares as of .

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (QLD)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 102.09%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $181.54, with an estimated average price of $131.07. The stock is now traded at around $99.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 95,671 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 85.28%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,019 shares as of .

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 52.72%. The purchase prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 289,737 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Hartland & Co., LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 85.18%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,644 shares as of .

Sold Out: Covia Holdings Corp (CVIAQ)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Covia Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.48, with an estimated average price of $0.03.

Sold Out: Briggs & Stratton Corp (BGGSQ)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Briggs & Stratton Corp. The sale prices were between $0.11 and $1.44, with an estimated average price of $0.36.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09.

Sold Out: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $3.56 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Hartland & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13.



