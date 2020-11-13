R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc Buys Apple Inc, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, General Electric Co, Sells ConocoPhillips

New York, NY, based Investment company R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, General Electric Co, sells ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AAPL, FEZ, GE,
- Added Positions: WMB, KMI, GS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, PYPL, WMT,
- Sold Out: COP,
For the details of R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/r.m.sincerbeaux+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Visa Inc (V) - 75,792 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,850 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 41,670 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 62,100 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 47,950 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio.
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (FEZ)
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of .New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,183 shares as of .Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.
