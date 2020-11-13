Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Coherent Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, SPDR GOLD TRUST, TPI Composites Inc

Investment company Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Coherent Inc, Wells Fargo, Equity Residential, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, SPDR GOLD TRUST, TPI Composites Inc, Air Lease Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management . As of 2020Q3, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management owns 205 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) - 555,471 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 58,058 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,067 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,036 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 161,821 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 27,885 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $39.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 31,495 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85. The stock is now traded at around $77.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in ScanSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $25.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 53,800 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,528 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 388.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $30.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 179,822 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 377.82%. The purchase prices were between $104.81 and $145.33, with an estimated average price of $121.01. The stock is now traded at around $119.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 44,590 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 183.93%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 100,631 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 30.06%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 150,243 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Solar Capital Ltd by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $17.38, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 182,654 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 58.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 168,877 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $35.25 and $42.61, with an estimated average price of $40.12.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.