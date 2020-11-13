Montag A & Associates Inc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Qualcomm Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Intel Corp

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Montag A & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Qualcomm Inc, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, iShares MSCI China ETF, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Intel Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montag A & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Montag A & Associates Inc owns 302 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QCOM, CBRL, AEL, WDAY, ILMN, TCEHY, CSGP, LAD, JD, VTI, CRSP, VGK, XLV, VT, VDC, SCHX, NOBL, IWR, AMD, DFS, LUV, LEN, ETN, CHKP, CSX, PDT, AEI,

KO, MCHI, ICE, SWKS, AVGO, DRI, ITB, CRM, ORLY, PG, DAL, ABT, VMW, DIS, DLTR, BLD, BABA, SYK, APD, IYW, DISCA, XOM, RSG, PAYX, CVS, UPS, VB, NFLX, CDW, RSP, KSU, FL, T, ABBV, CAT, XLI, ACN, IWD, UNP, UN, TGT, SYY, XLU, CMCSA, BMY, COF, NOC, INTU, NSC, NKE, LMT, D, DUK, EW, SO, VOO, HON, MFC, XHB, DEO, XLY, IWO, MET, MAA, A, PM, YUM, NVS, AMGN, MO, Reduced Positions: PYPL, IJR, CSCO, INTC, KRE, ATVI, CVX, EL, AKAM, SPY, AAPL, MSFT, FISV, MCD, TJX, CHTR, TFC, TDG, AXP, MDY, MRVL, NVDA, ANTM, WY, FB, CBRE, DHR, MKL, MNR, UMH, AMZN, SBUX, ADBE, CPRT, HD, ROST, TMO, MA, IVW, IWF, BAC, BRK.B, BA, JNJ, V, IQV, GOOG, VNQ, VO, XLK, AME, BDX, BWA, KMX, DOV, EEFT, NEE, GPC, GOOGL, JPM, LKQ, MDT, PEP, VFC, VMC, WMT, WFC, VST, VWO, XLE, AIG, ABC, ADI, BP, GS, GGG, IEX, MLM, MAS, MCK, NVR, NSRGY, ORCL, PFE, PFG, RIO, ROP, RDS.A, SLB, STT, TXN, GL, WBA, EBAY, PANW, HDS, DIA, DTN, EPP, GLD, IWM, PRF, VUG, Y, ALL, GOLD, COP, GLW, EMR, HSY, ITW, KEY, MS, PPG, RWT, SHW, USB, UNH, TMUS, LULU, SLRC, TSLA, NXPI, MPC, FANG, ZTS, CARR, OTIS, ACWX, XLF,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 171,160 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 152,008 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 123,561 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 330,281 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,970 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 49,007 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $138.68, with an estimated average price of $117.33. The stock is now traded at around $129.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 49,662 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 232,875 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,903 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $308.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,285 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25. The stock is now traded at around $917.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 652,444 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 137.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $73.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 117,501 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 86.64%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 91,779 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 92,089 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 618.37%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $373.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,448 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 292.72%. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $107.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,888 shares as of .

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $48.57 and $65.94, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $137.84 and $170.27, with an estimated average price of $156.8.

Montag A & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $53.23.