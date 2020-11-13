Timucuan Asset Management Inc Buys Arista Networks Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

Investment company Timucuan Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Arista Networks Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Timucuan Asset Management Inc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ANET, AWI,
- Added Positions: BAM, MC, HXL, SCHW,
- Reduced Positions: THO, HDS, GOOG, CMCSA, BRK.B, NVR, IESC,
- Sold Out: FND,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 9 Warning Signs with BAM. Click here to check it out.
- BAM 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BAM
- Peter Lynch Chart of BAM
For the details of TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timucuan+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,107,996 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,369,139 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,753 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 370 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) - 2,563,532 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
Timucuan Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $273.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 315,982 shares as of .New Purchase: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)
Timucuan Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 492,193 shares as of .Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Timucuan Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,612,930 shares as of .Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying