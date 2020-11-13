Timucuan Asset Management Inc Buys Arista Networks Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

Investment company Timucuan Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Arista Networks Inc, Armstrong World Industries Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Timucuan Asset Management Inc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANET, AWI,

ANET, AWI, Added Positions: BAM, MC, HXL, SCHW,

BAM, MC, HXL, SCHW, Reduced Positions: THO, HDS, GOOG, CMCSA, BRK.B, NVR, IESC,

THO, HDS, GOOG, CMCSA, BRK.B, NVR, IESC, Sold Out: FND,

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,107,996 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,369,139 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,753 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 370 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) - 2,563,532 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%

Timucuan Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $273.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 315,982 shares as of .

Timucuan Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 492,193 shares as of .

Timucuan Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,612,930 shares as of .

Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56.