Matrix Trust Co Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, Sells VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Investment company Matrix Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Matrix Trust Co owns 25 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LTPZ, GDX, WOOD,

LTPZ, GDX, WOOD, Added Positions: SCHH, SCHP, SCHF, AGG, XLB, VPU,

SCHH, SCHP, SCHF, AGG, XLB, VPU, Reduced Positions: VEA, VWO, SCHZ, GLD, SLV, JPST, XLE,

VEA, VWO, SCHZ, GLD, SLV, JPST, XLE, Sold Out: BSV, SPSM, BNDX, TLT, VTI, XLF,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 1,941,519 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHH) - 1,384,351 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 417,912 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 767,444 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.33% ISHARES TRUST (JKF) - 302,342 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%

Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $89.25, with an estimated average price of $86.93. The stock is now traded at around $86.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,618 shares as of .

Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of .

Matrix Trust Co initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.98 and $67.57, with an estimated average price of $62.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of .

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 38.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,754 shares as of .

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.86.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12.