Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys DraftKings Inc, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Intel Corp, Tesla Inc, Spotify Technology SA

Investment company Gables Capital Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, Tractor Supply Co, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, PROSHARES TRUST, sells Intel Corp, Tesla Inc, Spotify Technology SA, ETF MANAGERS TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gables Capital Management Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Gables Capital Management Inc. owns 367 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DKNG, TSCO, CRM, MRNA, SLV, ASAN, CCI, FLOT, WASH, MDT, ZNGA, PLTR, HLF, FBHS, STX, APTO, IJH, IVZ, ACB,

DKNG, TSCO, CRM, MRNA, SLV, ASAN, CCI, FLOT, WASH, MDT, ZNGA, PLTR, HLF, FBHS, STX, APTO, IJH, IVZ, ACB, Added Positions: VXX, AMZN, CVX, VUG, SSO, WMT, ABT, PFE, GLD, PYPL, DXD, JPM, V, BDX, CSCO, ADBE, BRK.B, PEP, QCOM, UAL, UNP, PH, C, BK, AZN, SO, VLO, DMAC, CGC, HON, CPB,

VXX, AMZN, CVX, VUG, SSO, WMT, ABT, PFE, GLD, PYPL, DXD, JPM, V, BDX, CSCO, ADBE, BRK.B, PEP, QCOM, UAL, UNP, PH, C, BK, AZN, SO, VLO, DMAC, CGC, HON, CPB, Reduced Positions: INTC, NVDA, CPRX, TSLA, AAPL, EFA, DIS, HD, SPOT, DUK, T, MJ, CIM, IWM, GOOG, BNDX, TEVA, VZ, SU, LYB, NKE, PG, KO, JNJ, GOOGL, SPY, BAC, SHOP, WLTW, RTX, ADP, GILD, XPO, KSU, PSX, SQ, GWPH, IGT, BA, VNQ, MMP, JEQ, CMCSA, DOW, CFR, UNH, DD, TMO, DVAX, QQQ, EFG, MDLZ, XLF, HPE, CC, KMI, DAL, WBA, USB, TTWO, RCL, NOC, GS, F, COF, AMAT, MO,

INTC, NVDA, CPRX, TSLA, AAPL, EFA, DIS, HD, SPOT, DUK, T, MJ, CIM, IWM, GOOG, BNDX, TEVA, VZ, SU, LYB, NKE, PG, KO, JNJ, GOOGL, SPY, BAC, SHOP, WLTW, RTX, ADP, GILD, XPO, KSU, PSX, SQ, GWPH, IGT, BA, VNQ, MMP, JEQ, CMCSA, DOW, CFR, UNH, DD, TMO, DVAX, QQQ, EFG, MDLZ, XLF, HPE, CC, KMI, DAL, WBA, USB, TTWO, RCL, NOC, GS, F, COF, AMAT, MO, Sold Out: LM, MPC, EAF, AFL, COP, WLL, CAPR, 21P1, BHF,

For the details of GABLES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gables+capital+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,168 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 10,815 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,614 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,620 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.47% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 22,173 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 33,530 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 400 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $89.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC by 2440.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 50,800 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 72000.00%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $238.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 721 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 97.06%. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $83.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,515 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 1000.00%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 220 shares as of .

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $6.98.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $25.33 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $29.06.

Gables Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $5.79.