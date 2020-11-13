Roof Eidam & Maycock Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS

Investment company Roof Eidam & Maycock (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Adobe Inc, Tesla Inc, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Lockheed Martin Corp, Waste Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roof Eidam & Maycock. As of 2020Q3, Roof Eidam & Maycock owns 88 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 323,856 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 207,560 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 264,270 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 97,959 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.26% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 98,763 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 207,560 shares as of .

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $469.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of .

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 780 shares as of .

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $237.93 and $286.2, with an estimated average price of $257.56. The stock is now traded at around $276.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 850 shares as of .

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $106.67 and $120.46, with an estimated average price of $114.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,783 shares as of .

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 748 shares as of .

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 55.26%. The purchase prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 97,959 shares as of .

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $111.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 81,895 shares as of .

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $99.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,216 shares as of .

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $71.63 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.