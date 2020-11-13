Tlwm Buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, NICE, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Tlwm (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, NICE, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tlwm. As of 2020Q3, Tlwm owns 49 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 132,888 shares, 26.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 217,028 shares, 25.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.93% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 471,703 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 282,675 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.26% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 567,163 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.51%

Tlwm initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of .

Tlwm initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,661 shares as of .

Tlwm initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $325.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,756 shares as of .

Tlwm initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $134.94, with an estimated average price of $107.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,485 shares as of .

Tlwm initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58. The stock is now traded at around $117.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,895 shares as of .

Tlwm added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 91.93%. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $210.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.02%. The holding were 217,028 shares as of .

Tlwm added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 152.13%. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 169,162 shares as of .

Tlwm added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 567,163 shares as of .

Tlwm added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 41.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,415 shares as of .

Tlwm sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.