Western Asset Management Co Buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, The AES Corp, Prologis Inc

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Western Asset Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Party City Holdco Inc, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, The AES Corp, Prologis Inc, ASML Holding NV, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Asset Management Co. As of 2020Q3, Western Asset Management Co owns 11 stocks with a total value of $949 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PRTY, IAU,
- Added Positions: LQD, JNK, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: BKLN, BRY, MR,
- Sold Out: AGG, AES, PLD, ASML, T, ABT, ACN, ADBE, A, MATX, ARE, ALGN, ALL, AMZN, AXP, AMT, AMP, AMGN, AAPL, ACGL, AGO, ATO, ADSK, ADP, AVY, AXS, BCE, BHP, BAC, BDX, BIIB, BTI, VIAC, CVS, BXMT, CE, CNC, CNP, FIS, CHKP, CHE, CVX, CME, CHD, CINF, CSCO, C, CTXS, KO, CMCSA, CRK, CAG, COP, COST, CUZ, CREE, DHI, DTE, DRI, DB, DEO, DISCA, DLB, DOV, ETFC, ECL, EW, EPR, ESS, EXPE, XOM, NEE, FNF, FLEX, ORAN, FCX, GRMN, GSK, GOOGL, GES, HDB, HSBC, HAIN, LHX, HIG, HSIC, HD, HON, ING, IMGN, INTC, ICE, IFF, IONS, JPM, J, JNJ, JCI, JLL, KBH, KLAC, KEY, KEX, MDLZ, LEN, LGF.B, LMT, MGLN, MTW, MMC, MXIM, MKC, MCD, MPW, MDT, MRK, MCY, MET, MSFT, MAA, MOH, MS, MSI, NVDA, NOV, NFLX, NKE, NSC, NOC, NVS, NVO, NUAN, NUE, ON, OKE, PNC, BPOP, LIN, PG, PUK, PEG, PSA, RELX, RIO, RBA, ROP, RY, RGLD, SAP, CRM, STX, SRE, SNN, SNE, SCCO, SBUX, STE, SUI, TTMI, TSM, TGT, TEX, TXN, TXT, TMO, TOL, TTC, TOT, THS, UN, UNH, VLO, VZ, VRTX, WAB, WMT, WM, ANTM, WDC, WSM, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, RDS.B, MVF, QRTEA, MA, EVR, HTGC, ETY, BR, BX, TEL, ULTA, V, PM, BUD, AVGO, VRSK, PRI, APO, AMCX, MPC, DNKN, VER, ACHC, FB, GLIBA, PNR, ALEX, ABBV, CONE, FWONA, ZTS, FEYE, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, COMM, SC, DNOW, BABA, FWONK, LBRDA, LBRDK, TRU, PYPL, FLOW, LSXMA, LSXMK, BKR, ELAN, GH, ACA, CTVA, CRNC, DEM, HEDJ, IWM, IWR, PXH, VRAI,
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 6,342,429 shares, 90.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.79%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 403,338 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.87%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK) - 242,256 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.10%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SJNK) - 458,200 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio.
- Berry Corp (bry) (BRY) - 2,175,036 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
Western Asset Management Co initiated holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $2.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 647,131 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)
Western Asset Management Co initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,850 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Western Asset Management Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.41%. The holding were 6,342,429 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)
Western Asset Management Co added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 99.10%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 242,256 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Western Asset Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.87%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 403,338 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Western Asset Management Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Western Asset Management Co sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Western Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16.Sold Out: Orange SA (ORAN)
Western Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Orange SA. The sale prices were between $10.33 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.57.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Western Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Western Asset Management Co sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.
